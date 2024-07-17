Rechargeable batteries are always handy to buy, regardless of Prime Day

I’ve been searching online for good deals on real items I actually use at home, and so far, there aren’t many out there. That said, I still highly recommend IKEA’s Ladda battery line and the Tjugo charger if you’re looking for something to buy.

Over the spring, I played a lot more Wii and Delta emulator, which meant I was using a lot of AA batteries in my controllers. It felt like I was throwing out at least two batteries every week, and sometimes, it was as many as six. At that time, I researched and discovered that the Panasonic Eneloop batteries were considered the top rechargeable in the AA space, so I got a four-pack and a charger.

They were fine and lasted a long time, but the main issue arose when I charged them. The charger takes seven hours to refill the batteries. After some more research, it turned out that most AA chargers take a long time, and faster chargers are even more expensive.

Therefore, when I saw the Ikea Tjugo charger and its rechargeable AA and AAA batteries, I decided to test them, too.

After a few months, I can say that the standard Eneloops and the Ikea Ladda batteries work great. The differences between the two brands seem to shake out more over the multi-year scale rather than being something you can test in a few months. There are even theories online that both come from the same factory and are basically the same unit.

All of that aside, I fell for the design of the Tjugo charger. It looks like a small book, and since it’s not a wall wart, it’s easier to plug into random power bars. I also like that when it’s not plugged in, it acts as a convenient storage compartment for up to eight batteries, so I can take them with me easily if I’m going to play video games at someone’s house. I wish it charged faster, but I ended up just buying more batteries, so I always have eight in controllers and eight standing by.

The other thing I learned is that I wish I had switched to rechargeable batteries years ago. Sure, they’re pricey up front, but regular packs of AAs aren’t cheap either, and when you need to buy more every week or so, it adds up quickly. I’ve easily spent over $100 per year on batteries, so I spent $45 setting myself up with a bunch of AA and four AAA for TV remotes and smaller stuff from IKEA and never looked back.

If you’re just switching now, there are some cool Eneloop starter packs like this one, which includes a fast charger, eight AA and two AAA for $97.

If you need fewer batteries than that, you can get the same starter pack I got. That one has a charger and four batteries, but it costs $43.

If you want to go the cheapest route and have an Ikea near you, you can buy Ladda batteries in packs of four for $10 per pack. there is a cheaper wall-wart-styled charger that only costs $6, but I really recommend spending the extra money and getting the Tjugo ($25) since it’s pretty convenient.