InSight on Apple TV+ lets you quickly see who’s on your screen

Apple TV Plus gets a new feature called InSight, which offer’s a similar feature to Amazon’s X-Ray. Like X-Ray, Insight, will show you the actors on the screen and even the music playing in the background, which you can

Apple also brings Dialogue enhancements that use machine learning and will work with your speakers and receivers. Alongside this tvOS update, we’ll get new automatic subtitles when you mute your tv or when you skip back in time. This is a feature I personally love, as I’m almost always in need of subtitles.

tvOs will also support 21:9 projector support for those who want to connect their Apple TV to a projector.

Apple tvOS will also get new screensavers, including one with Snoopy and Woodstock floating around in space.

Alongside these new features to tvOS, Apple is working on new features for the AirPods Pro. These new functionalities include Voice Isolation on AirPods Pro so the person on the other end can hear you clearly. A new feature lets you nod yes or shake your head no to quickly interact with Siri when you don’t want to speak to the virtual assistant.

More to come…

Find all of our WWDC 2024 coverage here.