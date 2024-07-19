Apple reveals Immersive videos coming to Vision Pro in 2024

As the Vision Pro goes on sale in more countries worldwide, Apple has continued to promote content filmed with its unique immersive cameras. These shows are some of the coolest experiences you can have in the headset so it’s exciting to see new genres of content on the horizon.

Earlier this week, a new show called Boundless premiered, allowing people to tour the world in hot air balloons. Here’s the full slate of content for Vision Pro owners to enjoy.

July 19th — Boundless (tour the world in a hot air balloon).

August — Wild Life Episode 2 (takes place at the Shelrick Animal Trust in Kenya). Later this year, an undersea episode is set to appear as well.

September — Elevated (aerial travel series where you can see waterfalls and volcanos).

This fall — Submerged (Apple’s first scripted short film shot in immersive video).

This fall — A short film showcasing the hottest moments from the NBA all-star weekend.

Later this year — A music video experience from The Weeknd.

Later this year — Redbull: Big Wave Surfing.

If you want to get a Vision Pro, we recommend going to an Apple Store to demo one. You can also read our review.

Source: Apple