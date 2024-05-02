Fido increases 60GB 4G plan by $4/mo

Rogers-owned Fido has increased the price of its 60GB 4G plan by $4/mo.

Fido’s 60GB plan previously cost $55/mo ($50/mo if customers sign up for autopay). That price was introduced back in April, alongside some other plan changes. However, Fido’s website now lists the plan at $59/mo ($54/mo with autopay).

The plan is otherwise unchanged — it still has 60GB of 4G data with speeds capped at up to 150Mbps. It also has unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting plus international texting sent from Canada, among other features.

This isn’t the first price increase from Fido in recent weeks. Late last month, Fido upped the price of its 20GB plan by $5 to $39/mo (with autopay). That came after the company cut 30GB of data from the plan.

While it probably goes without saying, this plan isn’t worth your money. Other providers, like Public Mobile and Freedom, still have $34/50GB and $40/75GB plans, giving you similar amounts of data for less money (plus, they offer 5G, which can be faster than Fido’s 4G).

If, for some reason, you want to look at Fido’s plans, you can find them here.