Four possible Pixel Watch 3 models pass through FCC with UWB

Four devices, likely Google’s upcoming Pixel 3 smartwatches, have passed through the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for radio frequency (RF) testing. In the process, a few interesting details about the smartwatches leaked.

Droid Life first spotted the devices at the FCC, which were listed under Google’s FCC ID. While the FCC information doesn’t confirm that the four devices are Pixel Watch 3 models, it’s not clear what else the devices could be based on the accompanying information.

For example, two of the four devices have LTE connectivity, while the other two just have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Google’s previous Pixel Watches came in cellular and Wi-Fi variants, so this aligns with Google’s smartwatch strategy. Moreover, the FCC tested five different straps for RF exposure — what other Google device comes with straps?

Additionally, having two variants of each Pixel Watch version lends credence to rumours that Google will offer two sizes of the Pixel Watch 3 this year.

The FCC docs list four model numbers: GBDU9, GRY0E, GG3HH, and GGE4J. Notably, all four models include ultra-wideband (UWB) support — something not available on previous Pixel Watches. The FCC docs also seem to indicate the Pixel Watch 3 devices support Wi-Fi 6.

The only other thing confirmed by the FCC documents is support for NFC on all four watches.

With Google’s August 13 hardware event on the horizon, it’s no surprise the Pixel Watch 3 has made an appearance at the FCC. We’ll likely learn more about the Pixel Watch 3 through leaks as we get into August.

Source: Droid Life