Streaming in Canada on Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video [July 1-7]

Crave

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Original theatrical release date: March 29th, 2024

Crave premiere date: June 28th, 2024

Genre: Monster

Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes

After encountering more of his species in the Hollow Earth, Kong must reunite with Godzilla to stop Skar King and Shimo.

Godzilla x Kong: The Empire reunites Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong) with stars Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry, while Dan Stevens (Legion) joins the cast.

Stream Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire here.

Disney+

Bluey (minisodes)

Only one week to go! Brand new Minisodes land on Disney+ July 3 💙#Bluey pic.twitter.com/iNFc6nCgvi — Official Bluey TV (@OfficialBlueyTV) June 26, 2024

Disney+ Canada premiere date: July 3rd, 2024

Genre: Animated preschool

Runtime: Seven (less than 10 minutes each)

Written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, these new “minisodes” from the popular kids series highlight funny and sweet moments between Bluey and Bingo.

Stream Bluey here.

Netflix

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: July 3rd, 2024

Genre: Action-comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes

Axel Foley must return to Beverly Hills and team up with a younger detective to save his estranged daughter.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is the feature directorial debut of Mark Molloy and features returning series stars Eddie Murphy (Axel), Judge Reinhold (William “Billy” Rosewood), John Ashton (John Taggart), Paul Reiser (Jeffrey Friedman) and Bronson Pinchot (Serge), while Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Inception), Kevin Bacon (Footloose) and Taylour Paige (Zola) join the cast.

Stream Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F here.

For a breakdown of where you can stream the three other Beverly Hills Cop movies, click here.

July here

Sprint [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: July 2nd, 2024

Genre: Sports documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (around 45 minutes each)

From the team behind Drive to Survive comes this docuseries about Olympic sprinters, featuring Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, Shericka Jackson and more.

Stream Sprint here.

Prime Video

Space Cadet [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada premiere date: July 4th, 2024

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes

After submitting a doctored application, a Florida party girl finds herself enrolled in NASA’s ultra-competitive astronaut training program.

Space Cadet was written and directed by Liz W. Garcia (The Lifeguard) and stars Emma Roberts (Scream Queens), Tom Hopper (Umbrella Academy), Poppy Liu (Hacks) and Gabrielle Union (Bring It On).

Stream Space Cadet here.

