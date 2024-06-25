Ontario, feds announced $97 million for internet access in 60 communities

The federal and Ontario governments are providing over $97 million combined to help connect over 18,600 homes to high-speed internet along the north shore of Lake Huron and on Manitoulin Island.

The combined funding will go to ROCK Networks, a PomeGran group company, and will see high-speed internet access brought to over 60 communities between Sudbury, Huron Shores and Sault Ste. Marie as well as Manitoulin Island. On top of the 18,600 homes served by the project, it will also serve over 2,500 Indigenous households.

The announcement is part of an existing partnership between Ontario and Canada, which was announced in July 2021 and saw a combined $1.2 billion investment from the province and the feds.

The feds say things are still on track for 98 percent of Canadians to get connected to high-speed internet by 2026 and these internet projects will help all Canadians gain access to high-speed internet by 2030.

Source: Canada