iPhone 17 series offers new ‘Slim’ model and 120Hz refresh displays: report

Even though Apple won’t introduce the iPhone 17 series until next year, leaks and rumours about those iPhones have already hit the web. According to the well-known leaker Ice Universe on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, the iPhone 17 series will have a new ‘Slim’ model.

We’re looking at an iPhone 17 with a 6.27-inch LTPO display, an iPhone 17 Pro with a 6.27-inch LTPO display, an iPhone 17 Pro Max with a 6.86-inch LTPO display and lastly, an iPhone 17 Slim with a 6.65-inch LTPO display.

Interestingly, the 17 Slim will become the new flagship, with a $1,299 USD price tag (roughly $1,786 CAD). It’ll be between the size of the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Additionally, it’ll be interesting that even the base iPhone 17 will get a 120Hz variable refresh rate, allowing it to drop to 1Hz when looking at a static screen.

The report continues to say that the iPhone 17 Pro will get 12GB of RAM, a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel system, and an A19 Pro chip, compared to the A19 chip that the iPhone 17 will get.

Though the Slim is set to receive the highest price of the lot, its specs won’t be too exciting. According to the leak, it will have an A19 chip, dual cameras, an aluminum chassis, and 8GB of RAM. Interestingly, this might be the most expensive of the bunch, considering it is more in line with the iPhone 17 — this may be replacing the ‘Plus’ model with a very thin body.

The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September 2025, but we’ll get the iPhone 16 series in the coming months.

Source: Ice Universe Via: MacRumors