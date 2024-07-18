More companies are finally starting to compete with the Samsung Frame TV

If you’re like me and love the idea of Samsung’s Frame TV but didn’t like the idea of paying for it, you’ll be happy to know that Hisense is finally competing in the space with a much cheaper model. Hopefully, this is a sign that more TV manufacturers are going to start competing in the space.

The Hisense model is called the CanvasTV. It has a matte screen and a replaceable wooden frame. The default is teak, but walnut and white options are also available to buy separately. You can load your photos or art on the TV or use one of three pre-set art genres for modern, renaissance or abstract art. The TV has a motion sensor embedded in it so when no one is around it can dim or turn off the display.

There are two models right now, and MobileSyrup has reached out to Hisense to find out if they’re coming to Canada. The 65-inch is slated to cost $1,299 USD (roughly $1,777 CAD). The 55-inch retails for $999 USD (roughly $1,336 CAD).

Source: The Verge