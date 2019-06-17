News
Videotron launches $75/17GB promotional plan

The plan is available until July 9th

Jun 17, 2019

11:52 AM EDT

Videotron

In response to Rogers’ new Infinite plans, Quebec-based regional carrier Videotron has launched a new limited-time 17GB promotional plan.

Priced at $75 per month when customers bring their own device to the carrier, the plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and text messaging, as well as call waiting.

Customers can also pick between two of the three following features: call display, call forwarding and voicemail. Also included is access to Videotron’s Club Illico video streaming platform.

The same plan is also available for $110 per month when customers purchase a new smartphone from the carrier.

The promotion is available until July 9th.

Visit Videotron’s website for more details.

Source: Videotron 

