Videotron launches $75/17GB promotional plan

In response to Rogers’ new Infinite plans, Quebec-based regional carrier Videotron has launched a new limited-time 17GB promotional plan.
Priced at $75 per month when customers bring their own device to the carrier, the plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and text messaging, as well as call waiting.
Customers can also pick between two of the three following features: call display, call forwarding and voicemail. Also included is access to Videotron’s Club Illico video streaming platform.
The same plan is also available for $110 per month when customers purchase a new smartphone from the carrier.
The promotion is available until July 9th.
Visit Videotron’s website for more details.
Source: Videotron
