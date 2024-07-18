Ford no longer making EVs in Oakville, transitions to trucks instead

Ford is switching up its plans for the Oakville, ON, assembly factory by moving it away from EV production and instead using the space to make a larger gas-powered F-series truck.

The company plans to outfit the Oakville plant to build 100,000 trucks since it can’t keep up with its truck demand using its existing plants in Ohio and Kentucky. Ford still plans to make the three-row SUV EV at some point, but it says reduced demand for EVs has pushed back the timeline on that project again.

The Globe and Mail reports that Ford lost $4.7 billion on its EV business in 2023 and is predicted to lose another $5.5 billion in 2024. After those losses, it seems like Ford is waiting until it can generate more profit before it starts pushing EVs again.

This leaves the GM BrightDrop facility in Ingersoll, ON, as the largest EV production factory in Ontario.

Source: The Globe and Mail