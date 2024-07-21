The Logitech MX Keys has been my go-to keyboard for years

I never really saw myself as a Logitech guy, but for the past five years, I’ve been using the Logitech MX Keys and Master Mouse, and I’m a huge fan of both devices.

They’re not cheap, but they’re not outrageously expensive either, and I think they have more than lived up to their costs over the years.

I should also mention that I’m a chiclet keyboard purest. I’ve spent some time with mechanical keyboards, but I don’t like how big and loud they are. So, be warned that this review is from the perspective of someone who likes Apple’s Magic Keyboards.

The MX Keys

First and foremost, I love how minimal this keyboard is. It’s metal as well, so it’s got a decent weight to it, so it doesn’t slide around a lot on my desk, either.

My favourite thing has to be the keys themselves. Each button has a small circular indent in the centre, which is perfect for placing the tip of your finger into for some extra grip as you press down each key. It’s a satisfying typing experience, and each key gets a little more travel time than I’m used to with my MacBook keyboards.

You can connect it using Bluetooth or a Logitech receiver. The keyboard can be assigned up to three profiles, so it’s easy to switch between multiple devices. The backlight lasts up to 10 days, or five months, without it and recharges over USB-C.

Overall, this keyboard is almost perfect, but there’s no way to replace the battery once it dies, and it won’t work as a wired keyboard when plugged in. It will only charge, which is handy, but once the battery gets more limited after a few years it would be nice to have the option to just plug this in and use it as a wired keyboard.

MX Master Mouse

The first thing I’ll say is that since I’ve gotten my first Master Mouse (a second-gen model), three of my friends have also gotten them, and all of them love it just as much as me.

The best thing about it is its ergonomic shape. It just feels right in your hand and is really natural to scoot around your desk. There’s also a second scroll wheel you can access with your thumb, and while not everyone uses it, when you do, it feels natural and works great. My girlfriend Alex and I love ours for scrolling horizontally on video editing timelines.

The latest version of the Master Mouse (3s) has also made some really nice improvements over my older unit. I first noticed that it slides over my wooden desk a lot better. Beyond that, the click sound has been reduced a lot, making it less annoying to use it late at night.

Like the keyboard, this unit can also be hot-swapped between three devices, but it only connects via Bluetooth. It also charges over USB-C and last so long that I have yet to kill the unit I’ve been testing after over two months of use.

Conclusion

When it all boils down to it, I really think everyone should at least have a Master Mouse. I get that keyboards are more subjective, but if you want arguably the best mouse on the market, this is the one to get.

I still love the MX Keys, and they come in two sizes, so you can get a cheaper (and smaller) one if you don’t use the Numpad.

The MX Keys starts at $149 CAD and you can get it in black or white. There are also different key layouts for Mac or PC, but both work with all systems. The smaller mini size costs $129.

On the mouse front, the Master 3S is $139 and comes in three colours. I’d recommend the 3S simply because of the quieter buttons, but if you can get a good sale on an older model, you won’t be disappointed either.