Apple Watch, Fire TV, Google Nest — here are the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Prime Day is on now with tons of deals on games, Pixel phones, AirPods and more. MobileSyrup has been watching Amazon all day. Here are some of the best tech deals we’ve found so far.
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch – $386 (regular $478.99)
Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner – $389.99 (regular $649.99)
Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum – $427.99 (regular $599.99)
Meta Quest 3 128GB – $522.46 (regular $649.99)
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K – $34.99 (regular $69.99)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) – $66.46 ($89.96)
Anker Power Bank, 24,000 mAh 3-Port Portable Charger – $120.99 (regular $249.99)
JBL Flip Essential 2 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $94 (regular $159.98)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE – $349.99 ($479.98)
Shark IZ162HC Shark Rocket Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum – $227.72 (regular $369.99)
Amazon Fire TV 43″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV – $329.99 (regular $469.99)
Google Nest Doorbell Wired 2nd Gen – $139.98 (regular $239.99)
iRobot Roomba s9+ Self Emptying Robot Vacuum – $699.99 (regular $1,299.99)
You can find all our Amazon Prime Day coverage here and more deals here.
MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.