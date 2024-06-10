Anker recalls 321 Power Bank (PowerCore 5K, Black) Model: A1112

Anker has revealed that some of its lithium-ion batteries in the A1112 Anker 321 Power Banks may pose a fire safety risk. These batteries can overheat, which can cause melting of some of the components, smoke and is a fire hazard.

Only some of the power banks were affected, but all are included in the recall program.

You can verify the model on your power bank by looking at the bottom and confirming that it says Anker 321 PowerCore 5K Black.

If you have one of these power banks, verify your serial number here and fill out the product recall information. Then, dispose of the device in one of the facilities that takes lithium batteries.