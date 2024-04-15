fbpx
Xplore, CommScope to deploy high-speed fibre broadband in rural Ontario

The collaboration will connect more than 35,000 homes and businesses to fibre internet

Dean Daley
Apr 15, 20245:24 PM EDT 0 comments

CommScope has announced a collaboration with Xplore to bring rural broadband services to Ontario.

This collaboration will connect more than 35,000 homes and businesses to fibre internet as part of the Government of Ontario’s Accelerated High-Speed Internet Program.

CommScope will provide design and permitting services for the new network and work with Xplore to source networking solutions.

This new network will help residents and businesses in rural communications in eastern, central, and southwestern Ontario and allow them to use gigabit-speed streaming and downloading.

Image credit: Shutterstock 

Source: CommScope

