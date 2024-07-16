Freedom sending $29/50GB Canada/U.S. win-back plan to some ex customers

Freedom Mobile is reportedly offering some former customers a $29/50GB win-back offer.

According to a post on the r/freedommobile Reddit page, a former Freedom customer received an email offering him the plan for two lines.

Aside from the price and data bucket, which both already set this plan ahead of other offers, there are some other goodies included. For one, the plan has access to Freedom’s 5G network, as well as unlimited Canada/U.S. calling, texting and data. Moreover, the plan is covered by Freedom’s ‘Prize Freeze‘ guarantee.

Overall, this win-back offer looks like a really solid deal. If you’re lucky enough to get one, you should probably go for it. It’s better than Freedom’s current $34/50GB Canada/U.S. plan and significantly better than the $39/20GB 4G plans offered by some other providers.

Source: Reddit