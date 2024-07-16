fbpx
News

Freedom sending $29/50GB Canada/U.S. win-back plan to some ex customers

If you've been with Freedom before, keep an eye out for an email with the offer

Jonathan Lamont
Jul 16, 20243:18 PM EDT 0 comments

Freedom Mobile is reportedly offering some former customers a $29/50GB win-back offer.

According to a post on the r/freedommobile Reddit page, a former Freedom customer received an email offering him the plan for two lines.

Aside from the price and data bucket, which both already set this plan ahead of other offers, there are some other goodies included. For one, the plan has access to Freedom’s 5G network, as well as unlimited Canada/U.S. calling, texting and data. Moreover, the plan is covered by Freedom’s ‘Prize Freeze‘ guarantee.

Signed back up with Freedom after receiving this sick deal via email
byu/13igbadw0lf infreedommobile

Overall, this win-back offer looks like a really solid deal. If you’re lucky enough to get one, you should probably go for it. It’s better than Freedom’s current $34/50GB Canada/U.S. plan and significantly better than the $39/20GB 4G plans offered by some other providers.

Source: Reddit

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Deals

AirPods Pro with USB-C down to $259 for Prime Day

News

Toronto hit with ‘widespread’ power outage following big storm

Deals

Save up to $500 on Google Pixel 8 Pro during Amazon Prime Day

Deals

Here are the best video game deals in Canada for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Comments