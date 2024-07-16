Virgin, Fido add $5/mo discount to 60GB plan to match Koodo

Bell’s Virgin Plus and Rogers’ Fido both slightly tweaked their available plans to match offers from Telus-owned Koodo.

The move comes after a week of price changes from all three flanker brands. Koodo capped off the changes last week but notably had slightly different plans than what Fido and Virgin offered (and Virgin has already shifted plans once in an attempt to match the others). Now, both providers have moved to match Koodo.

The big differentiator was the 60GB 4G plan. Koodo’s version of the plan cost $49/mo, while Virgin charged $54 and Fido charged $59, though it dropped to $54 for customers who signed up for autopay.

Virgin and Fido have now both added a $5/mo discount for 24 months to their respective 60GB plans, bringing prices in line with Koodo. (Notably, Fido customers need to combine the $5/mo discount with autopay to get the $49/mo price.) However, both providers’ plans will revert to $54 after 24 months.

Another notable difference was that Virgin and Fido offered $50/50GB plans, while Koodo did not. With the shift to $49/60GB plans, both Virgin and Fido have axed their $50/50GB plans, leaving customers with just $44/40GB and $39/20GB alternatives.

Despite wireless providers’ frequently shifting prices, it’s important to note that Koodo, Fido, and Virgin have so far failed to match better offers from Freedom and Public Mobile. Both still have better value plans like $34/50GB 5G with Canada/U.S. calling, texting, and data use. With that in mind, I’d strongly recommend against signing up with Koodo, Fido, or Virgin right now.

You can check out Fido’s plans here and Virgin’s plans here.