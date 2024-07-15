Public Betas for macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11 and tvOS 18 are live

Apple has opened the floodgates and dropped the public betas for all of its major fall software updates.

If you’ve already enrolled your Apple ID in the Apple beta program (this site), you should be able to see the beta updates on your device. Just head to Settings > General > Software update, and there should be a section for turning on Beta updates.

That said, if you plan to install any of these updates, be warned that they are beta software, so you might face bugs like reduced battery life, weird glitches, and other side effects.

You can learn more about all the upcoming Apple software on the company’s beta website, including all the new features that are coming with each OS. Having said that, not everything is available in the betas. Notably, Apple Intelligence is nowhere to be found yet, but there is speculation that some smaller features might start appearing at some point before the full release in the fall.

That said, I’ve been testing out the new updates, and so far, the standout features for me are the new photo watch face options on watchOS 11, the new Control Center on iPhone and iPad, and the new selection of default wallpapers in macOS Sequoia. There are tons of other awesome features, so let us know in the comments what stood out to you in your early testing.