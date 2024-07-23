Freedom Mobile expands to 50 more towns in B.C. and Alberta

Freedom Mobile is pushing further west in Canada and is now available in 50 more areas across Alberta and B.C.
To start, a few areas with Freedom coverage are being expanded. These include North Okanagan, Abbotsford, Fraser Valley and the Thompson-Nicola area in B.C. Parkland County in Alberta is also being expanded.
The full list of areas that can now get Freedom mobile plans is listed below.
B.C.
- Aitchelitch 9
- Chilliwack
- Columbia Shuswap
- Harrison Hot Springs
- Hope
- Hustalen 1
- Kent
- Kwawkwawapilt 6
- Neskonlith
- Revelstoke
- Salmon Arm
- Salmon River 1
- Sicamous
- Skowkale
- Skwah 4
- Skway 5
- Soowahlie 14
- Spuzzum 1
- Squiaala
- Switsemalph 3
- Switsemalph
- Tzeachten 13
- Wetaskiwin, ABYakweakwioose 12
Alberta
- Alliance
- Bashaw
- Bittern Lake
- Camrose County
- Camrose
- Daysland
- Edberg
- Edson
- Ermineskin 138
- Ferintosh
- Flagstaff County
- Forestburg
- Hardisty
- Heisler
- Killam
- Lougheed
- Ma-Me-O Beach
- Rosalind
- Sedgewick
- Wetaskiwin County No. 10
- Yellowhead County
If you want to learn more about Freedom and its expanded nationwide coverage, you can read all about it in this review of the service from late 2023.
Source: Freedom Mobile
MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.