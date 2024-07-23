Freedom Mobile expands to 50 more towns in B.C. and Alberta

Freedom Mobile is pushing further west in Canada and is now available in 50 more areas across Alberta and B.C.

To start, a few areas with Freedom coverage are being expanded. These include North Okanagan, Abbotsford, Fraser Valley and the Thompson-Nicola area in B.C. Parkland County in Alberta is also being expanded.

The full list of areas that can now get Freedom mobile plans is listed below.

B.C.

Aitchelitch 9

Chilliwack

Columbia Shuswap

Harrison Hot Springs

Hope

Hustalen 1

Kent

Kwawkwawapilt 6

Neskonlith

Revelstoke

Salmon Arm

Salmon River 1

Sicamous

Skowkale

Skwah 4

Skway 5

Soowahlie 14

Spuzzum 1

Squiaala

Switsemalph 3

Switsemalph

Tzeachten 13

Wetaskiwin, ABYakweakwioose 12

Alberta

Alliance

Bashaw

Bittern Lake

Camrose County

Camrose

Daysland

Edberg

Edson

Ermineskin 138

Ferintosh

Flagstaff County

Forestburg

Hardisty

Heisler

Killam

Lougheed

Ma-Me-O Beach

Rosalind

Sedgewick

Wetaskiwin County No. 10

Yellowhead County

If you want to learn more about Freedom and its expanded nationwide coverage, you can read all about it in this review of the service from late 2023.

Source: Freedom Mobile