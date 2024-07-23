fbpx
Business

Freedom Mobile expands to 50 more towns in B.C. and Alberta

Freedom is pushing further west

Brad Bennett
Jul 23, 202412:18 PM EDT 1 comment

Freedom Mobile is pushing further west in Canada and is now available in 50 more areas across Alberta and B.C.

To start, a few areas with Freedom coverage are being expanded. These include North Okanagan, Abbotsford, Fraser Valley and the Thompson-Nicola area in B.C. Parkland County in Alberta is also being expanded.

The full list of areas that can now get Freedom mobile plans is listed below.

B.C.

  • Aitchelitch 9
  • Chilliwack
  • Columbia Shuswap
  • Harrison Hot Springs
  • Hope
  • Hustalen 1
  • Kent
  • Kwawkwawapilt 6
  • Neskonlith
  • Revelstoke
  • Salmon Arm
  • Salmon River 1
  • Sicamous
  • Skowkale
  • Skwah 4
  • Skway 5
  • Soowahlie 14
  • Spuzzum 1
  • Squiaala
  • Switsemalph 3
  • Switsemalph
  • Tzeachten 13
  • Wetaskiwin, ABYakweakwioose 12

Alberta

  • Alliance
  • Bashaw
  • Bittern Lake
  • Camrose County
  • Camrose
  • Daysland
  • Edberg
  • Edson
  • Ermineskin 138
  • Ferintosh
  • Flagstaff County
  • Forestburg
  • Hardisty
  • Heisler
  • Killam
  • Lougheed
  • Ma-Me-O Beach
  • Rosalind
  • Sedgewick
  • Wetaskiwin County No. 10
  • Yellowhead County

If you want to learn more about Freedom and its expanded nationwide coverage, you can read all about it in this review of the service from late 2023. 

Source: Freedom Mobile 

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Business

Global IT outage disrupts airports, banks, healthcare and more

Business

Rogers/Fido boosts connection fees to an eye-watering $70

Business

Canada’s industry minister wants Competition Bureau to look into digital wallets

Business

Apple gains new advertising partner for Stocks and Apple News

Comments