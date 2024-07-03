DJI is getting into the E-bike industry?

A cryptic teaser posted to Instagram suggests that DJI, a company most well-known for making drones and cameras, is expanding into making pedal-powered transportation methods. Both DJI and a new brand called Amflow Bikes have started hyping a new electric bike product on social media, but we’ll have to wait until later to see what it really is.

All we’ve seen so far is a a small animation that shows the central e-bike mechanism that holds the pedals to the frame, and in this case, they also appear to be attached to a small electric motor. It’s likely this outdoors focused E-bike that leaked a few days ago, but only time will tell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJI (@djiglobal)

While this seems like a move out of left field for the company, DJI has traditionally been good at taking a core component of one of its products and using it across various industries. Using cameras as an example, the company got better at making drones with stabilized camera systems, and then it was able to break out the stabilization tech into its own product, the gimbal.

Taking that same logic, we’ve seen DJI expand into portable backup batteries, so more battery-powered machines makes sense as a next step. What will be more interesting to see is if DJI makes a full E-bike or if the company attempts to sell this component to others to be used, like its FPV drone equipment. The Amflow Instagram only has 12 posts on it, which suggests to me that it will be a new sub-brand under DJI, but all will be revealed today at the EuroBike 2024 event. DJI is scheduled to make an announcement at 3AM ET/12AM PT.

Source: DJI, AmFlow Bikes, Drone XL Via: The Verge