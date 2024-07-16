fbpx
Apple gains new advertising partner for Stocks and Apple News

It's predicted Apple could make over $10 billion from ad sales on its platforms

Brad Bennett
Jul 16, 20244:34 PM EDT 0 comments

Advertising giant Taboola, widely known for placing ads disguised as fake stories at the bottom of news articles, is partnering with Apple to bring its higher-end ads to Apple News and Stocks.

While Taboola is best known for its fake story ad boxes, the report from Axios says the company has a new program called Taboola Selects that curates higher-end ads for placement on top-tier platforms like Apple’s.

Apple likely needs to start bringing in more significant ad revenue to help keep the cost of its actual subscription services affordable. Marketing analytics company eMarketer suggests that Apple’s global ad revenue could be as high as $10.3 billion by the end of 2024.

After doing a quick browse through Stocks and Apple news on my Apple devices, I can’t say that I noticed any change in the ads. They all seemed like plain, normal advertising for regular businesses.

The same Axios report mentions that Apple has made this change in Canada, the U.K., the U.S. and Australia. Previously, it seemed like our ads came in from Yahoo in Canada, but in the U.S. and the U.K., the ad supplier was NBC Universal. Now, instead of having multiple ad suppliers, it seems like Apple is using Taboola.

