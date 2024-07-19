fbpx
Deals

Best Buy’s Big Summer Sale brings big savings on AC units and e-bikes

If you're feeling hot this summer there are some great deals on AC units

MobileSyrup
Jul 19, 20241:38 PM EDT 0 comments

Best Buy is holding a summer sale to drop prices for e-bikes, air conditioners, car tech and more.

You can even find discounts on drones, cameras, and portable speakers. Below are some of the top deals we’ve found on the Best Buy Canada site. 

Source: Best Buy 

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Rogers reportedly offers $35/75GB 5G ‘win-back’ deals and more

News

Rechargeable batteries are always handy to buy, regardless of Prime Day

Deals

My favourite cable is on sale for Prime Day

News

PlayStation kicks off big Summer Sale, discounts nearly 5,000 titles

Comments