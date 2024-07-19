Canada’s Digital Extremes to reveal big Warframe updates at TennoCon 2024 this weekend

London, Ontario-based Digital Extremes (DE) will host its latest TennoCon this weekend to provide new details on all things Warframe.

TennoCon 2024, the Canadian developer’s ninth annual event, is taking place on Saturday, July 20th. While the physical event at London’s RBC Place has sold out, DE will also livestream all of the panels on YouTube and Twitch so you can keep up with the latest updates in real time.

In particular, DE is poised to reveal more information from Warframe: 1999, the popular third-person multiplayer shooter’s latest expansion that’s set to launch this year, as well as two other upcoming updates. So far, DE has teased the ’90s setting for 1999, which includes a Nine Inch Nails song and Final Fantasy XVI‘s Ben Starr as a new character named Arthur. Nick Apostolides, who plays Leon S. Kennedy in the recent Resident Evil remakes, has also been cast as an unknown character.

While the bulk of TennoCon 2024 will naturally be dedicated to Warframe, DE has also promised an update on its ambitious new fantasy multiplayer action game, Soulframe.

See below for a breakdown of all of this year’s TennoCon panels on July 20th:

11am ET: Opening Ceremonies + Welcome

12pm ET: Soulframe’s first dev stream featuring a new gameplay demo

1pm ET: The Art of Warframe — See never-before-seen concept art and unpack the inspirations behind it all

2pm ET: Sounds of the System — Learn about the work that goes into Warframe’s sound design and music compositions

3pm ET: Cosplay Contest featuring some of TennoCon’s standout cosplays, with co-host Disfusional

4:30pm ET: TennoLive Warframe Keynote — see a new gameplay demo for Warframe: 1999 alongside a sneak peek at two new updates coming in 2024

MobileSyrup will be on the ground at TennoCon 2024, so stay tuned for more details. More information on TennoCon 2024, including giveaways for in-game content offered during the livestreamed panels, can be found here.

In the meantime, check out our interview from earlier this year with DE creative director Rebecca Ford and Nitro Games product lead Jussi Elonen about the recently launched iOS version of the game.

Image credit: Digital Extremes