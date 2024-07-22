fbpx
Here’s yet another render of the pink Pixel 9

I can't wait for this pink phone

Dean Daley
Jul 22, 20243:35 PM EDT 0 comments

It’s been a few years since I’ve been excited about a non-folding smartphone, but the Pixel 9 series coming in pink has gotten me looking forward to August’s Made by Google event.

23-year-old tech influencer and 91Mobiles contributor Sudshanshu Amhore has shared renders of the Pixel 9 in pink and Pixel 9 Pro XL in the Pixel Fold’s Porcelain colour. Rumours point to Google calling this colour ‘Peony.’

Previous rumours indicate that the Pixel 9 will come in Jade, Obsidian, Peony and Porcelain.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the pink Pixel 9, as we’ve seen the handset in videos online.

Rumours point to the Pixel 9 sporting a 6.34-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and UWB support. The rear cameras include a primary, a 0.5x ultrawide and a 5x periscope telephoto camera, all at 50-megapixels.

Google is rumoured to unveil the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3 and more at its upcoming event.

Image Credit: Sudshanshu Amhore

Source: Sudshanshu Amhore

