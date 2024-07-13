Telecom news roundup: Price hike season [Jul 6-12]

Last week might have been quiet in Canadian telecom, but this week was anything but. We saw several price hikes and plan changes at various carriers, changes to add-on pricing and more. Check it out below:

Pricing and deals

Koodo increased the cost of its visual voicemail add-on from $5 to $8.

Bell raised prices by $6/mo for some of its customers in Manitoba.

Fido and Koodo joined Virgin Plus in raising prices by $5/mo.

Virgin rolled back some price changes to match offers from Koodo and Fido.

Public Mobile launched some plans that matched Fizz’s offers.

Telus raised prices on some of its plans and reduced the amount of data included with others.

Koodo offered some exclusive 5G plans to existing customers, despite removing 5G plans from its website weeks ago.

Some Freedom and Fido customers received 20GB bonus data offers.

Rogers hiked some plans by $10/mo and reduced data buckets.

Legal

Bell was ordered to pay a Montreal man $1,000 following terrible customer service.

Labour

Telus told some Ontario workers to relocate to Montreal or lose their jobs after it mandated a return-to-office and closed the Barrie location where those employees worked.

