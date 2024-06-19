Apple clarifies why older phones can’t run Apple intelligence

During John Gruber’s post-WWDC interview with a few Apple execs, it came to light that having a modern neural engine with around 16 cores and 8GB of RAM makes a big difference when running Apple Intelligence.

Apple’s head of machine learning, John Giannandrea, clarified that older devices could run Apple Intelligence, but it would be too slow to be considered useful.

When responding to the backlash and the idea that Apple is only using this feature to sell iPhones, Giannandrea points out that not every iPad the company sells supports Apple Intelligence.

That said, Apple’s upcoming iPhones and other devices will likely use chipsets that support the latest AI features.

Apple Intelligence is slated to enter beta in the fall, and some features are even rumoured to be delayed until early 2025.

Source: The Talk Show Via: Phone Arena