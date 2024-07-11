Bell bringing Tim Horton’s ad masquerading as theatre to Crave

After a five-day run in Toronto’s Elgin Theatre, it seems like Canada is going to get to see Tim Horton’s latest ad at home on August 12.

I’m not sure why you’d want to, but this isn’t Bell’s first time pushing a weirdly long ad onto its streaming service. Those who remember the train wreck of 2019’s Reese Cup ASMR experience know what I’m talking about. Those who don’t can still find it on YouTube.

While some reviews of The Last Timbit are positive, it just feels strange to me that a company that’s no longer Canadian continues to base pretty much all of its advertising on being Canadian. This review from the Toronto Star sealed the deal for me, and I don’t think I’ll be watching it any time soon.

That said, if you haven’t seen the filmed version of Come From Away on Apple TV+, it’s absolutely worth watching. I’ve seen it live and on TV, and it made me tear up both times.

