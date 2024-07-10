Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Ring pricing and availability

Samsung announced its newest slate of devices at its Global Unpacked event in Paris.

We have comprehensive hands-on experiences with all seven devices if you want to learn more. However, if you want to check out the pricing and availability of each device, you’re in the right spot.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Buds 3 Pro and Buds 3 are available for pre-order on July 10th and purchase on July 24th.

The Galaxy Ring costs $399.99 USD (roughly $543 CAD), but it will not be available in Canada later this year.