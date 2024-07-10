Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Ring pricing and availability

Samsung announced its newest slate of devices at its Global Unpacked event in Paris.
We have comprehensive hands-on experiences with all seven devices if you want to learn more. However, if you want to check out the pricing and availability of each device, you’re in the right spot.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Buds 3 Pro and Buds 3 are available for pre-order on July 10th and purchase on July 24th.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB costs $2564.99
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 512GB costs $2724.99
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 costs $1462.99
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 costs $1622.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra LTE 47mm costs $879.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 44mm Bluetooth-only costs $449.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm Bluetooth-only costs $409.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 44mm LTE-only costs $519.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm LTE-only costs $479.99
- Samsung Buds 3 Pro costs $329.99
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 costs $209.99
The Galaxy Ring costs $399.99 USD (roughly $543 CAD), but it will not be available in Canada later this year.
MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.