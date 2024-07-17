fbpx
PlayStation kicks off big Summer Sale, discounts nearly 5,000 titles

Save on Destiny 2: The Final Shape, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Tekken 8 and more

Bradly Shankar
Jul 17, 202411:29 AM EDT 0 comments
Destiny 2 The Final Shape

PlayStation has kicked off its annual Summer Sale on the PlayStation Store, offering solid deals on a variety of digital games.

In total, nearly 5,000 games and add-ons are discounted, including:

The full list of Summer Sale deals can be found here. The Summer Sale ends August 14th.

Image credit: Bungie

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

