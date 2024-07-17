PlayStation kicks off big Summer Sale, discounts nearly 5,000 titles

PlayStation has kicked off its annual Summer Sale on the PlayStation Store, offering solid deals on a variety of digital games.
In total, nearly 5,000 games and add-ons are discounted, including:
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5) — $44.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape (PS4/PS5) — $46.86 (regularly $62.49)
- Elden Ring (PS4/PS5) — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Hi-Fi Rush (PS5) — $23.39 (regularly $38.99)
- Hogwarts Legacy (PS4/PS5) — $35.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Lies of P (PS4/PS5) — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5) — $35.99 (regularly $89.99)
- No Man’s Sky (PS4/PS5) — $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- NBA 2K24 (PS4/PS5) — $7.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Resident Evil 4 (PS4/PS5) — $40.11 (regularly $53.49)
- Sea of Thieves (PS5) — $37.44 (regularly $53.49)
- Tekken 8 (PS5) — $53.28 (regularly $93.49) [PS Plus exclusive deal]
The full list of Summer Sale deals can be found here. The Summer Sale ends August 14th.
Image credit: Bungie
