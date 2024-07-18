Where to pre-order Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition in Canada

The Nintendo Switch might be nearing the end of its lifecycle, but that doesn’t mean Nintendo doesn’t have some cool things in store for the popular gaming system.

Case in point: a new The Legend of Zelda-themed Switch Lite handheld. Set to launch on September 26th alongside The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for $274.99, the Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition is an all-gold system with the iconic Hylian Crest on its rear.

For context, the Switch Lite — the portable-only version of the standard Switch — normally costs $259.99 in Canada, so you’re only paying $15 more for the Zelda theme. What’s more, the Hyrule Edition package includes 12 months of Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which is valued at $63.99 CAD and offers access to online play and select NES, SNES, Game Boy, N64 and Sega Genesis games.

Therefore, it’s an all-around great value, especially if it’s your first Switch. Of course, that’s also beneficial to Zelda fanatics who just want this for collection purposes.

If you’re interested in pre-ordering the Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition in Canada, you can do so at:

Echoes of Wisdom, meanwhile, will cost $79.99 when it launches alongside the Hyrule Edition. The game is notable both for using the art style from 2019’s Link’s Awakening remake and for being a smaller-scale Zelda (compared to Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom) that finally features Princess Zelda as a playable character.

Image credit: Nintendo