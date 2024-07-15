fbpx
Get 67 percent off three months of StackTV for Amazon Prime Day

StackTV is the Canadian streaming home of Rick and Morty, Smiling Friends, Vanderpump Rules and more

Bradly Shankar
Jul 15, 20241:19 PM EDT 0 comments
Rick and Morty header

Corus Entertainment has slashed the price of its StackTV streaming package for Amazon Prime Day.

From July 10th to 17th, Canadians can get the Prime Video Channel add-on for $4.29/month for three months, a marked drop from the service’s usual $12.99/month cost.

In Canada, StackTV is home to a variety of notable titles, including Rick & MortyBig BrotherTedVanderpump Rules and Smiling Friends.

Note that a $9.99/month or $99.99/year Prime Video subscription (plus $2.99/month to remove ads) is also required on top of the StackTV add-on.

Amazon Prime Day runs from July 16th to 17th this year.

