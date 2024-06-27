New on Crave: July 2024

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in July.
Highlights include Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, Canada’s Drag Race vs The World: Season 2, Snowpiercer: Season 4 and more.
July 1st
- Traitors NZ
July 4th
- Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire
July 5th
- Monster
- Rumble Through The Dark
- Higher Learning
- Olympus Has Fallen
- London Has Fallen
- Angel Has Fallen
- Scrambled
July 10th
- Quad Gods @9pm ET
July 11th
- Teen Touture Inc. Episodes 1-3
July 12th
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- How the Gringo Stole Christmas
- The Book of Clarence
- Quasi
- Made For TV With Bowman Martinez-Reid
- Reginald The Vampire: Season 2
- The Serpent Queen: Season 2, Episode 1 — Starz
- The Princess Bride — Starz
- The Dark Crystal — Starz
- Marie Antoinette — Starz
- Men In Black — Starz
- Men In Black II — Starz
- Men In Black III — Starz
July 13th
- Faye @ 8pm ET
July 15th
- Emperor of Ocean Park @9pm ET
July 16th
- Snowpiercer @9pm ET
July 17th
- Wild, Wild Space @9pm ET
July 18th
- The Commandant’s Shadow @9pm ET
July 19th
- Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World: Season 2 @9pm ET
- Fitting In
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
- All Souls
- Labyrinth — Starz
- Wild — Starz
July 20th
- Molang: Season 2
July 24th
- Charlie Hustle and the Matter of Pete Rose: Episode 1 @9pm ET
July 25th
- The Last Timbit
July 26th
- Hostel — Starz
- The Evil Dead (1983) — Starz
- Troop Beverly Hills — Starz
An ad-free Crave subscription is priced at $22/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Basic and Standard with Ads memberships cost $9.99/month and $14.99/month, respectively.
