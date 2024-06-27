New on Crave: July 2024

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in July.

Highlights include Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, Canada’s Drag Race vs The World: Season 2, Snowpiercer: Season 4 and more.

July 1st

Traitors NZ

July 4th

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

July 5th

Monster

Rumble Through The Dark

Higher Learning

Olympus Has Fallen

London Has Fallen

Angel Has Fallen

Scrambled

July 10th

Quad Gods @9pm ET

July 11th

Teen Touture Inc. Episodes 1-3

July 12th

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

How the Gringo Stole Christmas

The Book of Clarence

Quasi

Made For TV With Bowman Martinez-Reid

Reginald The Vampire: Season 2

The Serpent Queen: Season 2, Episode 1 — Starz

The Princess Bride — Starz

The Dark Crystal — Starz

Marie Antoinette — Starz

Men In Black — Starz

Men In Black II — Starz

Men In Black III — Starz

July 13th

Faye @ 8pm ET

July 15th

Emperor of Ocean Park @9pm ET

July 16th

Snowpiercer @9pm ET

July 17th

Wild, Wild Space @9pm ET

July 18th

The Commandant’s Shadow @9pm ET

July 19th

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World: Season 2 @9pm ET

Fitting In

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

All Souls

Labyrinth — Starz

Wild — Starz

July 20th

Molang: Season 2

July 24th

Charlie Hustle and the Matter of Pete Rose: Episode 1 @9pm ET

July 25th

The Last Timbit

July 26th

Hostel — Starz

The Evil Dead (1983) — Starz

Troop Beverly Hills — Starz

An ad-free Crave subscription is priced at $22/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Basic and Standard with Ads memberships cost $9.99/month and $14.99/month, respectively.

Image credit: Crave