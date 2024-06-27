fbpx
New on Crave: July 2024

Check out what's coming to Crave this month

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in July.

Highlights include Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, Canada’s Drag Race vs The World: Season 2,  Snowpiercer: Season 4 and more.

July 1st

  • Traitors NZ

July 4th

  • Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

July 5th

  • Monster
  • Rumble Through The Dark
  • Higher Learning
  • Olympus Has Fallen
  • London Has Fallen
  • Angel Has Fallen
  • Scrambled

July 10th

  • Quad Gods @9pm ET

July 11th

  • Teen Touture Inc. Episodes 1-3

July 12th

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • How the Gringo Stole Christmas
  • The Book of Clarence
  • Quasi
  • Made For TV With Bowman Martinez-Reid
  • Reginald The Vampire: Season 2
  • The Serpent Queen: Season 2, Episode 1 — Starz
  • The Princess Bride — Starz
  • The Dark Crystal — Starz
  • Marie Antoinette — Starz
  • Men In Black — Starz
  • Men In Black II — Starz
  • Men In Black III — Starz

July 13th

  • Faye @ 8pm ET

July 15th

  • Emperor of Ocean Park @9pm ET

July 16th

  • Snowpiercer @9pm ET

July 17th

  • Wild, Wild Space @9pm ET

July 18th

  • The Commandant’s Shadow @9pm ET

July 19th

  • Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World: Season 2 @9pm ET
  • Fitting In
  • The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
  • All Souls
  • Labyrinth — Starz
  • Wild — Starz

July 20th

  • Molang: Season 2

July 24th

  • Charlie Hustle and the Matter of Pete Rose: Episode 1 @9pm ET

July 25th

  • The Last Timbit

July 26th

  • Hostel — Starz 
  • The Evil Dead (1983) — Starz 
  • Troop Beverly Hills — Starz

An ad-free Crave subscription is priced at $22/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Basic and Standard with Ads memberships cost $9.99/month and $14.99/month, respectively.

Image credit: Crave

