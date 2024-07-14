This BenQ monitor proves 3:2 is the perfect computer aspect ratio

I’m not a fan of 16:9 computer monitors, so when BenQ came out with its new line of programming monitors, I knew I had to try the RD28OU (I like to believe that when I die and go to heaven, all the products will have normal names).

This monitor is labelled as a coding monitor, but I’d reclassify 3:2 monitors as productivity monitors since I think they work well for most tasks. More vertical space gives you more space to run your windows while also leaving space for your dock/taskbar, depending on your operating system. Personally, I just love how much extra space there is for buttons in Photoshop, and how it allows me to stack a few extra layers on my video timelines.

Overall, this is a pricy monitor, but it’s filled with so many features and perks that I think anyone would be really satisfied with this on their desk.

How’s the screen?

It’s a 4K panel with a subtle anti-glare/reflective coating. BenQ calls it the Fine Coated Panel, and it really makes the screen pop since you rarely see reflections or distractions on the display.

The screen uniformity is really good, but it’s not perfect. Running a basic screen uniformity test shows that the backlight is really even across 90 percent of the display, but you can see some subtle vignetting around the edges. This coating, combined with the IPS display, also allows for great viewing angles.

The peak brightness is only 400 nits in HDR (HDR10 support) mode, but to my eyes, it feels plenty bright in my office, which doesn’t get super sunny. To make up for that, it has a 10-bit colour depth, and photos, videos and even my app icons on my iPad look really well represented on this screen. Spec-wise, it covers 100 percent of the sRGB spectrum and 95 percent of the DCI P3 spectrum. That said, I’ve still had no problems editing photos on this display.

Where this screen falls short is for gamers looking for a top-of-the-line experience since it only has a 60Hz refresh rate. While I’ve had no issues gaming on it, again, I like the aspect ratio for games since it gives me more vertical space for the on-screen maps and HUD info to push into. That said, I don’t think most people have the gaming hardware to play modern titles at 4K/6ofps, and this is probably enough, at least it is for me. If you are a competitive gamer who only uses your screen for games, then maybe look elsewhere for higher frames, but if you want a good do-it-all screen, the BenQ RD280U is pretty convincing.

Setting itself apart with software

First, I’ll say that if you buy a new monitor in 2024, search for one with a USB-C display port. Being able to do power and display over a single cable is extremely convenient and allows me to switch from iPad to Mac at my desk really easily

Beyond that, this BenQ monitor has two awesome tricks built in. The first is the MoonHalo light, which lights up a ring of lights on the back of the display to cast a soft glow onto the wall behind your monitor. I used to achieve this effect with an LED light strip wrapped around my old monitor stand, so it’s really handy to have this built-in. The Halo light stays dormant most of the time, but as soon as you plug in, it breathes to life at the same time as your screen, which has a cool mental effect of “getting ready to work” that I enjoy.

You can adjust the colour temp and brightness of the light, but it’s not full RGB. You can also program it in the BenQ app to adopt the circadian rhythm, which means it will start with a warm light in the morning, switch to a cooler white light during the day and then fade back to gold at night. You can also get it to sync with your screen if you want, but personally, I found the elegance of the circadian rhythm to be perfect.

If you like using a yellower display at night, you can also apply this effect to the screen. However, the other cool feature I like is the ability to swipe the small button on the front of the display to transfer through three different preset monitor setups. For me, this is a colour-accurate setup with the halo light on with circadian rhythm, a dark mode with a yellow screen for eye comfort and a more saturated mode with a bright halo light for gaming.

You can also tie these modes to open whenever you launch an app, but you need the Display Pilot software on your computer.

The final feature that many will enjoy is the built-in KVM switcher, which allows you to connect two computers to the display and have them share accessories like a keyboard and house. You need a few specific cables, but for anyone with separate work and personal computers, this will be really handy. You can learn more about it here.

Designed with ergonomics in mind

Overall, the RD280U doesn’t look bad, but it is missing the elegance of the Huawei Mateview 28 I was using before. That said, it makes up for it with all the cool software mentioned above and its upgraded maneuverability.

You can move the screen up and down, and it tilts in all four directions to help you get the perfect position. Since it tilts left and right, you could also have three monitors side-by-side with all the stands in a row. I’ve just been happy since I can tilt it to easily get access to the display ports on the back without having to pull it out from the wall.

If you want even more maneuverability, there is a version of the display that comes with a monitor arm called the RD280UA. That said, you can VESA mount the model I tested if you want.

The monitor for you?

There aren’t many 28-inch 3:2 monitors, so I’m really happy this one is as good as it is. The colours are fantastic, the screen is crisp, and in my office, it’s more than bright enough.

It also works better with accessories, which I can’t say as much for my older Huawei display. Combine that with the built-in halo light and the ability to swap through pre-set modes quickly, and it’s hard to go back.

At this price, I wish the display was thinner since it’s pretty chunky, but it looks fairly minimal from the front, so I’m happy with it.

If you want the BenQ RD28OU it costs $799 in Canada.