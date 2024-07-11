Every Marvel movie you might want to stream in Canada before Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is nearly here.

On July 26th, the highly anticipated superhero film will finally give us a proper team-up between Deadpool (Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), following 2009’s much maligned X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

It’s also the first time the two beloved mutants will be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and Deadpool & Wolverine promises to make the most of that multiverse-hopping premise with the inclusion of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), a dead enlargened Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Doctor Strange’s teleport-creating ‘Sling Ring’ and more. At the same time, characters like Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, who’s from fellow Fox series Daredevil, are also expected to make an appearance.

Clearly, there’s a lot happening here, playing into as much as 20-plus years of Marvel film history. Therefore, you might want to catch up on some or even all of these films before Deadpool & Wolverine, if you haven’t been doing so already.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up where to stream all 18 of Fox’s Marvel movies in Canada. Knowing Reynolds’ biting sense of humour, he’ll likely poke fun at a lot of superhero media in this movie, but at the very least, the Fox movies are the most likely candidates. (After all, there is a giant dilapidated 20th Century Fox logo in the trailer, on top of countless X-Men villain cameos.) You might assume that they’ll all be on Disney+ now that Disney owns Fox, and while that’s true for many of those films, it doesn’t cover everything.

So, read on for a full breakdown.

X-Men (2000) — Disney+

Daredevil (2003) — rent or purchase on PVOD platforms like Apple TV and Google Play

X2: X-Men United (2003) — Disney+

Elektra (2005) — rent or purchase on PVOD platforms like Apple TV and Google Play

Fantastic Four (2005) — Disney+

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) — Disney+

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer — Disney+

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) — Disney+

X-Men: First Class (2011) — Disney+

The Wolverine (2013) — Disney+

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) — Disney+

Fant4stic (2015) — Disney+

Deadpool (2016) — Disney+

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) — Disney+

Logan (2017) — Disney+

Deadpool 2 (2018) — Disney+

Dark Phoenix (2019) — Disney+

The New Mutants (2020) — Disney+

However, Reynolds and co. like to make some particularly irreverent and even self-deprecating jokes, like the multiple digs at DC’s Green Lantern, in which the Canadian actor starred. To that point, some eagle-eyed fans may have even spotted a variant of Blade — the one from the short-lived TV series with Kirk “Sticky Fingaz” Jones — in an official Deadpool & Wolverine image. Knowing that Reynolds was in the critically panned Blade: Trinity with Wesley Snipes (who already cryptically responded to rumours that he’s in Deadpool & Wolverine), it’s possible that he might poke fun at everyone’s favourite vampire hunter in some form.

So, with that in mind, here’s where Canadians can stream the Blade trilogy (not Blade: The Series, which is, sadly, not streaming) as a bonus round:

Blade (1998) — Starz (Crave and Prime Video)

Blade II (2002) — Starz (Crave and Prime Video)

Blade: Trinity (2004) — Starz (Crave and Prime Video)

And while we’re at it, why not include all of the other old 2000s-era Marvel movies? (Not counting Sony’s Spider-Man movies, which are a separate beast entirely, or the MCU, which is, of course, available in its entirely on Disney+.)

Howard the Duck (1986) — Hollywood Suite (on demand and Prime Video)

The Punisher (2004) — rent or purchase on the Cineplex Store

Ghost Rider (2007) — Netflix, Crave

Punisher: War Zone (2008) — PlutoTV (free with ads)

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) — Starz (Crave and Prime Video)

Finally, Reynolds’ favourite movie, Green Lantern, is streaming on Starz (Crave/Prime Video).

Of course, a lot of these movies aren’t exactly good, but if you’re a weirdo masochist like me and want this blast from the past — from gems like Logan and Days of Future Past to turds like X-Men Origins and Blade: Trinity — before Deadpool & Wolverine, this list at least has you covered.

Other ways to prepare for Deadpool & Wolverine include watching the trailer with a ruined CN Tower, buying a NSFW Wolverine popcorn bucket, watching the July 24th Toronto-filmed eTalk special and silencing your phone in theatre.

Image credit: 20th Century Fox