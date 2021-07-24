Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [July 19-25]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films — as well as other notable streaming service news — that fall into this category when applicable.
Amazon Prime Video
Jolt [Amazon Original]
A hot-tempered bouncer seeks revenge after her friend is murdered.
Jolt was directed by Tanya Wexler (Hysteria) and stars Kate Beckinsale (Underworld series), Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire), Jai Courtney (Spartacus: Blood and Sand) and Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 23rd, 2021
Genre: Action-comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes
Stargirl (Season 1) [Amazon Exclusive]
Highschooler Courtney Whitmore finds a cosmic staff that turns her into Stargirl, a superhero that inspires the next generation of the Justice Society of America.
Stargirl was created by DC Comics writer Geoff Johns (the character’s co-creator) and stars Brec Bassinger (Bella and the Bulldogs), Yvette Monreal (Rambo: Last Blood), Anjelika Washington (Tall Girl) and Luke Wilson (Enlightened).
Original release date: May to August 2020 (CW/the U.S.-only streaming service DC Universe)
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 23rd, 2021
Genre: Superhero drama
Runtime: 13 episodes (40 to 53 minutes each)
Apple TV+
Ted Lasso (Season 2) [Apple Original]
After the team’s loss at the end of Season 1, Ted, Hannah and the rest of AFC Richmond are determined to be successful in the new football season.
Ted Lasso was created by Jason Sudeikis (Saturday Night Live) and Bill Lawrence (Scrubs) and features an ensemble cast that includes Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham (Game of Thrones), Juno Temple (Vinyl) and Phil Dunster (Humans).
Apple TV+ Canada release date: July 23rd, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)
Genre: Sports comedy
Runtime: 12 episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Crave
Freaky
After unintentionally swapping bodies with a serial killer, a teenage girl has to fight to get her body back.
Freaky was co-written and directed by Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day) and stars Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies) and Vince Vaughn (True Detective).
Original theatrical release date: November 13th, 2020
Crave release date: July 23rd, 2021
Genre: Slasher comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 43 minutes
My Salinger Year
A college grad begins working for the literary agent of famous reclusive writer J.D. Salinger.
Based on Joanna Rakoff’s eponymous memoir, My Salinger Year was written and directed by Hull, Quebec’s Phillipe Falardeau and stars Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers), Sigourney Weaver (Alien), Douglas Booth (Noah) and Windsor, Ontario-raised Colm Feore (Bon Cop, Bad Cop).
Original release date: March 5th, 2021
Crave release date: July 23rd, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes
Tig Notaro: Drawn
Stand-up comic Tig Notaro (Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted) returns in a new comedy special, except this time, it’s fully animated.
Crave release date: July 24th, 2021 at 10pm ET
Genre: Stand-up comedy
Runtime: 52 minutes
Disney+
Behind the Attraction [Disney+ Original]
Created by Brian Volk-Weiss (The Movies That Made Us), this docuseries takes a look at the history and evolution of iconic Disney theme park attractions.
The five featured attractions are Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, Star Tours, The Twilight Zone of Terror and Space Mountain.
Disney+ Canada release date: July 21st, 2021 (first five episodes, remaining five episodes later in 2021)
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: Five episodes (38 to 47 minutes each)
Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Loki [Disney+ Original]
Marvel Studios offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Loki, its third Disney+ series and the first to get renewed for a second season.
Hear from some of the key cast and crew involved in the series, including Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Owen Wilson (Mobius), Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie) and director Kate Herron.
Disney+ Canada release date: July 21st, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 4 minutes
Turner & Hooch [Disney+ Original]
In this continuation of the classic eponymous 1989 Tom Hanks film, Deputy Marshall Scott Turner, Jr. (the son of Hanks’ character) and an unruly dog named Hooch investigate a family mystery.
Turner & Hooch (2021) was created by Matt Nix (Burn Notice) and stars Josh Peck (Drake & Josh), Carra Patterson (Straight Outta Compton), Lyndsy Fonseca (Agent Carter) and Montreal’s Vanessa Lengies (Glee).
It’s worth noting that the series was filmed in Vancouver.
Disney+ Canada release date: July 21st, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Wednesday)
Genre: Buddy cop comedy
Runtime: 12 episodes (around one hour each)
Netflix
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part One [Netflix Original]
Picking up after the original ’80s Masters of the Universe series, He-Man and his allies continue to battle Skeletor as Teela races to solve the mystery of the Sword of Power.
Masters of the Universe: Revelation was created by Kevin Smith (Clerks) and features an ensemble voice cast that includes Chris Wood (Supergirl), Mark Hamill (Star Wars series), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Lena Headey (Game of Thrones).
Netflix Canada release date: July 23rd, 2021 (first part, second part TBA)
Genre: Animated fantasy
Runtime: Five episodes (25 to 27 minutes each)
The Movies That Made Us (Season 2) [Netflix Original]
Industry insiders like Ottawa’s own Dan Akyroyd and Toronto-raised Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters) take you through the making of Back to the Future, Pretty Woman, Jurassic Park and Forest Gump.
The series was created by Brian Volk-Weiss (Behind the Attraction).
Netflix Canada release date: July 21st, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: Four episodes (45 to 49 minutes each)
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans [Netflix Original]
In the finale of the Tales of Arcadia series, the Guardians come together one last time to stop the evil Arcane Order and the reawakened Titans.
Tales of Arcadia was created by Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water) and Daniel Kraus (The Monster Variations) and features the voices of Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild), Lexi Medrano (Lost Tapes), Charlie Saxton (Hung) and Kelsey Grammer (Frasier).
Netflix Canada release date: July 21st, 2021
Genre: Animated fantasy
Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes
Wrath of Man
Through a non-linear narrative, Wrath of Man follows a mysterious cash truck driver whose true motivations are slowly revealed over time.
Wrath of Man was co-written and directed by Guy Ritchie (Snatch) and stars Jason Statham (Hobbs and Shaw), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter), Jeffrey Donovan (J. Edgar), Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful) and Laz Alonso (The Boys).
Original theatrical release date: May 7th, 2021
Netflix Canada release date: July 24th, 2021
Genre: Action-thriller
Runtime: 2 hours
