Sonos CEO outlines fixes coming to busted app

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence has shared an open letter to Sonos owners assuring them “that fixing the app for all of our customers and partners has been and continues to be our number one priority” [emphasis his].

This is a tough line to say after you rushed out the app in the first place, along with a pair of headphones right after—both of which were not done when they launched. But, I am hopeful the company will end up fixing its app since I really enjoy its hardware, and in the past, it has usually offered decent software.

Further in the open letter, Spence continues to wax on about how much Sonos has done to try and bring its app back up to par since May 7th. He mentions updates that have rolled out every two weeks and a few features that have been added back.

That being said, there is still a lot of work to do, and personally, my Sonos setup glitched out for the third time since the new update two weeks ago, and since then, I’ve just unplugged them until Sonos can figure it out. It’s been an unreliable mess lately, and it’s really annoyed me to have a bunch of smart speakers that often just refuse to work.

Upcoming updates

July/August – Stability improvements and adding music library browsing, searching and more.

August/September – More system stability improvements, user interface improvements and faster volume responsiveness.

September – Fixing alarm consistency and reliability.

September/October – Restore edit mode for playlists and queue and improve settings functionality.

Spence said Sonos will continue to push out updates every two weeks, and the patch notes will be posted on the Sonos support website.

Source: Sonos