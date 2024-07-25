CrowdStrike sent out so many $10 apology gift cards that Uber marked them as fraud

It’s now been confirmed that after the massive internet outage last week at the hands of CrowdStrike, the company tried to send out $10 Uber Eats gift cards to partners to say sorry for making so many people work overtime.

To make matters worse, people have reported that these digital gift cards don’t even work. Uber flagged the gift cards as spam because so many were being sent out at once, but CrowdStrike is working to correct that issue, according to a report from TechCrunch.

Contractors in other countries got even less depending on the exchange rates. One U.K.-based contractor shared that they only got £7.75. That said, if anyone in Canada got one of these gift cards, the exchange rate should push it up to $13 CAD.

Overall, CrowdStrike is reaching out and trying to do something nice for the IT workers who had to fix its mistake, but there’s something detached about how low $10 is in 2024 that makes this feel like less of a wholesome moment and more of a “corporations suck” moment.

Source: TechCrunch