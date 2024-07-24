The Pixel Buds Pro 2 showed up on Amazon

While we’ve heard much about the upcoming Pixel 9 series and even the Pixel Watch 3, leaks regarding the Pixel Buds Pro 2 have been virtually non-existent. Thankfully, someone at Spigen messed up.

According to a case leak from Spigen on Amazon UK, the company will call its next pair of earbuds the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

In the leaked image, there are pink earbuds, which the company might call ‘Peony,’ matching the rumoured Pixel 9. The top of the buds appear to offer capacitive touch sensors and might be a little bigger than the previous version. The grills now match the colour of the earbuds instead of just being black. The case will have an oval design and the exact dimensions as its predecessor. There also seems to be a cut-out in the case next to the USB-C port, which could either be for a lanyard or a speaker for Google’s new Find My Device network.

Google will reveal the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and more at its Made by Google event on August 13th.

Source: 9to5Google