Insomnia Cookies in Toronto unveils special Borderlands partnership

Video game adaptations are all the rage nowadays, and that train isn’t set to stop anytime soon.

Next up on the docket is Borderlands, a live-action Lionsgate film based on 2K and Gearbox’s popular zany shooter series, and to celebrate, Insomnia Cookies in Toronto has unveiled a special collaboration. From now until August 18th, you can order the Tiny Tina’s Flavor Explosion, which includes three scoops of ice cream, one drizzle, and one topping presented in a limited-edition cup based on the fan-favourite character. In the film, Tina will be played by Barbie‘s Ariana Greenblatt.

In addition to the ice cream treat, Insomnia will be offering an exclusive 12-pack of Borderlands cookies featuring a limited-edition Borderlands sleeve.

Insomnia Cookies is located in North York, beside York University, for in-store orders. You can also order online for local delivery. This is Insomnia’s second gaming-related collaboration this year, following a partnership with Square Enix for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Outside of the cookie collab, Lionsgate’s Borderlands film is set to hit theatres on August 9th. The film follows an infamous outlaw who teams up with a gang of misfits to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful man.

Borderlands was directed by Eli Roth and stars Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, Greenblatt, Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Tannis and Jack Black as the voice of Claptrap.

Image credit: Lionsgate