PREVIOUS
Resources

Here’s what’s coming to Crave in August 2021

Series and movies like the Anne Boleyn, Nomadland, Heels and more will hit the service this August

Jul 23, 2021

10:34 AM EDT

0 comments

Bell has announced all of the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in August.

Series and movies like the Anne Boleyn, Nomadland, Heels featuring Canada’s own Stephen Amell, all six seasons of Sister, Sister and more are set to hit the streaming platform.

Below is all the content coming to Crave in August 2021:

August 1st 

  • Monkey Beach — HBO + Movies

August 2nd 

  • Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street 

August 3rd

  • Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union: season 1, episodes 1-3 9pm ET — HBO + Movies 

August 4th 

  • Death of a Ladies Man *Canadian Film — HBO + Movies
  • The Journals of Knud Rasmussen *Canadian Film — Starz

August 6th 

  • Anne Boleyn: season 1, episodes 1-3 
  • MTV’s Siesta Key: season 4 
  • MTV’s Teen Mom 2: Reunion: part 1 & 2 
  • MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings: season 2 
  • Jigsaw — Starz
  • Logan Lucky — Starz 
  • Saw II — Starz
  • Saw III — Starz
  • Saw IV — Starz 
  • Saw V — Starz 
  • Saw: The Final Chapter — Starz
  • The Last Days of Disco — Starz
  • Titanic — Starz 
  • Let Him Go — HBO + Movies 

August 8th 

  • The L Word: Generation Q: season 1 
  • The L Word: Generation Q: season 2, episode 1 
  • UFO: season 1 

August 11th 

  • Like a House on Fire *Canadian Film — HBO + Movies 
  • Poor Boy’s Game *Canadian Film — Starz

August 12th 

  • Star Trek: Lower Decks: season 2, episode 1 @9pm 

August 13th 

  • Nomadland  — HBO + Movies
  • Percy — HBO + Movies
  • The Short History of a Long Road — HBO + Movies
  • MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show UK 
  • Highway Thru Hell: season 9 
  • Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta: seasons 1-8
  • Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World — Starz 
  • Raising Arizona — Starz 
  • What to Expect When You’re Expecting — Starz

August 15th 

  • Heels: season 1, episode 1 — Starz

August 18th 

  • In the Same Breath @9pm ET — HBO + Movies 
  • Remember — Starz 

August 20th 

  • Godzilla Vs. Kong — HBO + Movies
  • Godzilla Vs. MechaGodzilla — HBO + Movies
  • Gojira (AKA) Godzilla (1954) — HBO + Movies
  • Mothra Vs. Godzilla — HBO + Movies
  • The World To Come — HBO + Movies
  • Beverly Hills Cop — Starz 
  • Garden State — Starz 
  • Mean Girls — Starz
  • Nutty Professor – Starz 
  • Open Water — Starz
  • Public Enemies — Starz 

August 22nd 

  • Work In Progress: season 2 episodes 1 &2 @11pm ET 
  • NYC Epicenters 9/11 2011: season 1, episodes 1-2 @8pm ET 
  • Gossip season 1, episode 1 @8pm ET 

August 27th 

  • Sister, Sister: seasons 1-6 
  • Buddy Games — Starz
  • For Colored Girls — Starz
  • Mars Attacks! — Starz
  • Out of Sight (1998) — Starz
  • Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure — Starz
  • Pitch Black — Starz
  • Selma — Starz
  • The Hulk — Starz 
  • All My Life — HBO + Movies

We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within. Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.

Further, Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and more.

Image credit: HBO

Related Articles

Resources

Jul 10, 2021

6:04 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [July 5-11]

Resources

Jul 3, 2021

6:05 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [June 28-July 4]

Features

Jul 17, 2021

6:07 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [July 12-18]

Comments