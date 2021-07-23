Here’s what’s coming to Crave in August 2021

Bell has announced all of the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in August.
Series and movies like the Anne Boleyn, Nomadland, Heels featuring Canada’s own Stephen Amell, all six seasons of Sister, Sister and more are set to hit the streaming platform.
Below is all the content coming to Crave in August 2021:
August 1st
- Monkey Beach — HBO + Movies
August 2nd
- Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street
August 3rd
- Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union: season 1, episodes 1-3 9pm ET — HBO + Movies
August 4th
- Death of a Ladies Man *Canadian Film — HBO + Movies
- The Journals of Knud Rasmussen *Canadian Film — Starz
August 6th
- Anne Boleyn: season 1, episodes 1-3
- MTV’s Siesta Key: season 4
- MTV’s Teen Mom 2: Reunion: part 1 & 2
- MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings: season 2
- Jigsaw — Starz
- Logan Lucky — Starz
- Saw II — Starz
- Saw III — Starz
- Saw IV — Starz
- Saw V — Starz
- Saw: The Final Chapter — Starz
- The Last Days of Disco — Starz
- Titanic — Starz
- Let Him Go — HBO + Movies
August 8th
- The L Word: Generation Q: season 1
- The L Word: Generation Q: season 2, episode 1
- UFO: season 1
August 11th
- Like a House on Fire *Canadian Film — HBO + Movies
- Poor Boy’s Game *Canadian Film — Starz
August 12th
- Star Trek: Lower Decks: season 2, episode 1 @9pm
August 13th
- Nomadland — HBO + Movies
- Percy — HBO + Movies
- The Short History of a Long Road — HBO + Movies
- MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show UK
- Highway Thru Hell: season 9
- Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta: seasons 1-8
- Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World — Starz
- Raising Arizona — Starz
- What to Expect When You’re Expecting — Starz
August 15th
- Heels: season 1, episode 1 — Starz
August 18th
- In the Same Breath @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
- Remember — Starz
August 20th
- Godzilla Vs. Kong — HBO + Movies
- Godzilla Vs. MechaGodzilla — HBO + Movies
- Gojira (AKA) Godzilla (1954) — HBO + Movies
- Mothra Vs. Godzilla — HBO + Movies
- The World To Come — HBO + Movies
- Beverly Hills Cop — Starz
- Garden State — Starz
- Mean Girls — Starz
- Nutty Professor – Starz
- Open Water — Starz
- Public Enemies — Starz
August 22nd
- Work In Progress: season 2 episodes 1 &2 @11pm ET
- NYC Epicenters 9/11 2011: season 1, episodes 1-2 @8pm ET
- Gossip season 1, episode 1 @8pm ET
August 27th
- Sister, Sister: seasons 1-6
- Buddy Games — Starz
- For Colored Girls — Starz
- Mars Attacks! — Starz
- Out of Sight (1998) — Starz
- Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure — Starz
- Pitch Black — Starz
- Selma — Starz
- The Hulk — Starz
- All My Life — HBO + Movies
We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within. Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.
Further, Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and more.
Image credit: HBO
Comments