New on Crave: August 2024

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in August.
Highlights include Don’t Even, RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, The Last Timbit, and Industry Season 3.
August 1st
- Red — Starz
August 2nd
- Dear David
- Emma Fielding Mysteries: More Bitter Than Death
- Emma Fielding Mysteries: Past Malice
- Emma Fielding Mysteries: Sight Unseen
- Flamin’ Hot
- The Queen of My Dreams
- Tarot
- Farming for Love: Season 2
- I, Tonya — Starz
- Panic Room — Starz
August 3rd
- Sesame Street: Season 54
- Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes @8pm ET
August 8th
- Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric And Elizabeth? Episodes 1-3
August 9th
- Industry: Season 3, Episode 1 @9pm ET
- Coming 2 America
- Fixer Upper Mysteries: Concrete Evidence
- Fixer Upper Mysteries: Deadly Deed
- Fixer Upper Mysteries: Framed For Murder
- Hey, Viktor!
- Kina & Yuk
- Smoke Signals
- The Creator
- Action
- Fear thy Neighbour: Season 9B
- Geostorm — Starz
- The Girl with the Dragon Tatoo — Starz
- Superman III — Starz
August 11th
- Industry: Season 3, Episode 1 @9pm ET
August 12th
- The Last Timbit
August 15th
- Searching — Starz
- IO Capitano
August 16th
- Rory Scovel: Religion, Sex and a Few Things in Between
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars: Season 1, Episode 1-2
- The Big Chill — Starz
- San Andreas — Starz
- St. Elmo’s Fire — Starz
- Sunrise
August 18th
- Chimp Crazy: Episode 1 @10pm ET
August 23rd
- Daniel’s Gotta Die
- French Girl
- Garage Sale Mystery #2: All That Glitters
- Garage Sale Mystery #3: The Deadly Room
- Garage Sale Mystery #4: The Wedding Dress
- Garage Sale Mystery #5: Guilty Until Proven Innocent
- Garage Sale Mystery #6: The Novel Murders
- Garage Sale Mystery #12: The Pandora’s Box Murders
- Garage Sale Mystery #13: The Mask Murder
- Garage Sale Mystery #14: Picture A Murder
- Garage Sale Mystery #15: Murder in D Minor
- Holmes Family Rescue: Season 2B
- Such Brave Girls: Season 1
- Bill and Ted Face The Music — Starz
- Exit Through The Gift Shop — Starz
- Ordinary Angels — Starz
August 24th
- Sonic Boom: Season 1
August 29th
- 21 Bridges — Starz
August 30th
- Murder, She Baked #1: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery
- Murder, She Baked #2: A Plum Pudding Mystery
- Murder, She Baked #3: A Peach Cobbler Mystery
- Murder, She Baked #4: A Deadly Recipe
- Murder, She Baked #6: Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery
- Without Remorse
- Gary Gulman: Born on Third Base
- OMG Fashun: Season 1
- Ex Machina — Starz
- Rudy — Starz
- Spies in Disguise — Starz
MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.