New on Crave: August 2024

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in August.

Highlights include Don’t Even, RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, The Last Timbit, and Industry Season 3.

August 1st

Red — Starz

August 2nd

Dear David

Emma Fielding Mysteries: More Bitter Than Death

Emma Fielding Mysteries: Past Malice

Emma Fielding Mysteries: Sight Unseen

Flamin’ Hot

The Queen of My Dreams

Tarot

Farming for Love: Season 2

I, Tonya — Starz

Panic Room — Starz

August 3rd

Sesame Street: Season 54

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes @8pm ET

August 8th

Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric And Elizabeth? Episodes 1-3

August 9th

Industry: Season 3, Episode 1 @9pm ET

Coming 2 America

Fixer Upper Mysteries: Concrete Evidence

Fixer Upper Mysteries: Deadly Deed

Fixer Upper Mysteries: Framed For Murder

Hey, Viktor!

Kina & Yuk

Smoke Signals

The Creator

Action

Fear thy Neighbour: Season 9B

Geostorm — Starz

The Girl with the Dragon Tatoo — Starz

Superman III — Starz

August 11th

Industry: Season 3, Episode 1 @9pm ET

August 12th

The Last Timbit

August 15th

Searching — Starz

IO Capitano

August 16th

Rory Scovel: Religion, Sex and a Few Things in Between

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars: Season 1, Episode 1-2

The Big Chill — Starz

San Andreas — Starz

St. Elmo’s Fire — Starz

Sunrise

August 18th

Chimp Crazy: Episode 1 @10pm ET

August 23rd

Daniel’s Gotta Die

French Girl

Garage Sale Mystery #2: All That Glitters

Garage Sale Mystery #3: The Deadly Room

Garage Sale Mystery #4: The Wedding Dress

Garage Sale Mystery #5: Guilty Until Proven Innocent

Garage Sale Mystery #6: The Novel Murders

Garage Sale Mystery #12: The Pandora’s Box Murders

Garage Sale Mystery #13: The Mask Murder

Garage Sale Mystery #14: Picture A Murder

Garage Sale Mystery #15: Murder in D Minor

Holmes Family Rescue: Season 2B

Such Brave Girls: Season 1

Bill and Ted Face The Music — Starz

Exit Through The Gift Shop — Starz

Ordinary Angels — Starz

August 24th

Sonic Boom: Season 1

August 29th

21 Bridges — Starz

August 30th