Bell launches Wi-Fi app for small businesses in Ontario and Quebec

Bell has launched the Business Wi-Fi app to enhance the Wi-Fi experience for small businesses in Ontario and Quebec.

Leveraging Bell’s pure fibre internet, the app aims to offer businesses a variety of tools, including:

Enhanced security — three distinct Wi-Fi zones to separate business, employee and customer connections

Improved guest Wi-Fi — create a customizable Wi-Fi experience for guests with a dedicated login portal

Employee insights — receive productivity insights through employee profiles

Simplified management — Control user access through one-time or recurring schedules

Self-installation — Install via Bell Business Wi-Fi pods, which can then be used to monitor both the network and connected devices

Bell’s Business Wi-Fi app is available on both Android and iOS. Businesses interested in learning more about pricing and eligibility for the app can visit this site.

Source: Bell