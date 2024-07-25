fbpx
Bell launches Wi-Fi app for small businesses in Ontario and Quebec

The app leverages Bell's pure fibre internet to offer increased security, customizable guest Wi-Fi and more

Bradly Shankar
Jul 25, 20245:28 PM EDT 0 comments

Bell has launched the Business Wi-Fi app to enhance the Wi-Fi experience for small businesses in Ontario and Quebec.

Leveraging Bell’s pure fibre internet, the app aims to offer businesses a variety of tools, including:

  • Enhanced security — three distinct Wi-Fi zones to separate business, employee and customer connections
  • Improved guest Wi-Fi — create a customizable Wi-Fi experience for guests with a dedicated login portal
  • Employee insights — receive productivity insights through employee profiles
  • Simplified management — Control user access through one-time or recurring schedules
  • Self-installation — Install via Bell Business Wi-Fi pods, which can then be used to monitor both the network and connected devices

Bell’s Business Wi-Fi app is available on both Android and iOS. Businesses interested in learning more about pricing and eligibility for the app can visit this site.

Source: Bell

