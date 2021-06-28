PREVIOUS
Resources

Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada in July 2021

In July, you'll be able to watch Stargirl and Fatman on Prime Video

Jun 28, 2021

4:24 PM EDT

0 comments

Every month, Amazon brings a number of new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and June is no different.

This month, Fatman, Stargirl, The Tomorrow War, and more are coming to Amazon’s streaming platform.

Below is everything set to hit Amazon Prime Video this month:

July 1st

  • 4 Blocks: Season 3
  • Lawrence of Arabia
  • What Men Want
  • The Impossible
  • Jumanji (1995)
  • Soulmates: season 1
  • Jerry Maguire

July 2nd

  • The Tomorrow War (Amazon Original)
  • Nancy Drew: Season 1
  • Animales Humanos

July 8th

Fatman

July 9th

Luxe Listings Sydney: Season 1 (Amazon Original)
The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Season 1

July 13

  • La Familia: Season 1
  • A Quiet Place II

July 14th

  • Dreams Come True
  • Malik

July 15th

  • Toofan
    El Cid: Season 2 (Amazon Original)

July 16th

  • Making The Cut: Season 2 (Amazon Original)
  • Bali

July 21st

  • Dreams Come True
  • My Super Ex-Girlfriend

July 22nd

  • Narappa
  • Jodi

July 23rd

  • Jolt (Amazon Original)
  • Stargirl: Season 1 (Exclusive to Prime Video in Canada)

July 26th

  • Sarpatta Parambarai

July 27th

  • Quem Vai Ficar Com Mário

July 28th

Dreams Come True

July 30th

  • The Pursuit of Love (Amazon Original)
  • ER: Seasons 1-15
  • 5x Comédia: Season 1 (Amazon Original)
  • Moth Effect: Season 1 (Amazon Original)
  • Celebrity Hunted: Caccia all’uomo: Seasons 1-2 (Amazon Original)
  • O Melhor Verão das Nossas Vidas

July 31st

Chhori

Check out the featured titles coming in July to Prime Video Channels:

  • Luther (Seasons 1-4) – July 1 on BritBox
  • Big Brother (Season 23) – July 8 on STACKTV
  • Jack Irish (Season 3) – July 12 on Acorn TV
  • Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Series Premiere) – July 18 on Starz

Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription.

Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and many more platforms.

Image Credit: WallpaperCrave

Related Articles

News

Jun 28, 2021

3:01 PM EDT

A Quiet Place Part II coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in July

Features

Jun 19, 2021

6:03 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [June 14-20]

Resources

Jun 26, 2021

6:05 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [June 21-27]

Comments