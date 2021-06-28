Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada in July 2021

Every month, Amazon brings a number of new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and June is no different.
This month, Fatman, Stargirl, The Tomorrow War, and more are coming to Amazon’s streaming platform.
Below is everything set to hit Amazon Prime Video this month:
July 1st
- 4 Blocks: Season 3
- Lawrence of Arabia
- What Men Want
- The Impossible
- Jumanji (1995)
- Soulmates: season 1
- Jerry Maguire
July 2nd
- The Tomorrow War (Amazon Original)
- Nancy Drew: Season 1
- Animales Humanos
July 8th
Fatman
July 9th
Luxe Listings Sydney: Season 1 (Amazon Original)
The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Season 1
July 13
- La Familia: Season 1
- A Quiet Place II
July 14th
- Dreams Come True
- Malik
July 15th
- Toofan
El Cid: Season 2 (Amazon Original)
July 16th
- Making The Cut: Season 2 (Amazon Original)
- Bali
July 21st
- Dreams Come True
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend
July 22nd
- Narappa
- Jodi
July 23rd
- Jolt (Amazon Original)
- Stargirl: Season 1 (Exclusive to Prime Video in Canada)
July 26th
- Sarpatta Parambarai
July 27th
- Quem Vai Ficar Com Mário
July 28th
Dreams Come True
July 30th
- The Pursuit of Love (Amazon Original)
- ER: Seasons 1-15
- 5x Comédia: Season 1 (Amazon Original)
- Moth Effect: Season 1 (Amazon Original)
- Celebrity Hunted: Caccia all’uomo: Seasons 1-2 (Amazon Original)
- O Melhor Verão das Nossas Vidas
July 31st
Chhori
Check out the featured titles coming in July to Prime Video Channels:
- Luther (Seasons 1-4) – July 1 on BritBox
- Big Brother (Season 23) – July 8 on STACKTV
- Jack Irish (Season 3) – July 12 on Acorn TV
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Series Premiere) – July 18 on Starz
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription.
Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and many more platforms.
Image Credit: WallpaperCrave
