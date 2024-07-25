Elden Ring and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD were the best-selling games in Canada in June 2024

The Entertainment Software Association of Canada and Circana (formerly NPD) have revealed the best-selling games in Canada in June 2024.

Elden Ring (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo Switch) Hogwarts Legacy (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/Nintendo Switch/PC) Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) EA Sports FC 24 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/Nintendo Switch/PC) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo Switch) Helldivers 2 (PS5/PC) Sea of Thieves (PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) Ghost of Tsushima (PS4/PS5/PC)

In terms of Canadian connections to these games, it’s worth noting that Luigi’s Mansion 2 was originally developed by Nintendo-owned, Vancouver-based Next Level Games. The second spot being claimed by a remaster of a 2013 3DS game is pretty solid, especially when you consider that Circana’s data doesn’t include digital Nintendo Switch sales.

Meanwhile, the fifth best-seller, EA Sports FC 24, hails from EA Vancouver. Normally, EA Vancouver’s NHL 24 would have made the list, but the recent Copa America — in which Canada made it to the semifinals — no doubt drove increased interest towards EA Sports FC 24.

It’s also worth noting that Xbox-owned, Quebec City-based Beenox assisted with the development of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Outside of Canadian games, it’s not exactly surprising that Elden Ring charted high, given the June 21st release of the acclaimed Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. That said, the game placing first is particularly impressive, especially since it was originally released in 2022.

Also noteworthy is the fourth best-selling game, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, an enhanced version of 2021’s SMT V. This once again speaks to Japanese role-playing games (JRPGs) tending to be quite popular in Canada.

Otherwise, all of the other top games are holdovers from the past month. (Note: we normally compare the Canadian list to the American counterpart, but it’s not out yet. We’ll update this story once it goes live.)

Looking ahead to July’s potential top 10, some of the month’s most notable releases include Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, the console versions of Darkest Dungeon II (from Vancouver’s Red Hook Studios), EA Sports College Football 25, Capcom’s Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and Nintendo World Championships NES Edition.

We’ll have more on that list in the coming weeks.

Image credit: Nintendo/Bandai Namco