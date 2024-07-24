Apple Maps beta launches on the web

Apple has made its Maps app available to more people by launching it on the web.

The service is currently in beta and available on Safari, Chrome, and Edge. However, according to Apple’s news brief, Edge only works on Windows. It doesn’t work on Chrome for Android, either. If you want to check it out you can visit beta.maps.apple.com.

The service is still limited and doesn’t offer the ‘Look Around,’ Apple Maps’ version of StreetView. However, it’s coming soon.

At time of writing, you can use the online Maps app to get directions, browse Apple Maps guides, search for businesses, and more. If you own or run a business, there’s also a link in the bottom left for adding your shop or service to the mapping app.

This is likely a good move for Apple, but I do worry it’s a little too late. Having Maps on the web will allow more businesses to use Apple Maps links instead of Google Maps, but like Search, Google has become the default, and it’s going to take a lot to convince people away from it on the web.

Source: Apple