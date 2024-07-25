fbpx
Business

Loblaws to pay out $500 million in bread price-fixing class action

Hopefully it's not in gift cards this time

Brad Bennett
Jul 25, 20241:51 PM EDT 0 comments

Loblaws is slated to pay out the largest class action settlement in Canadian history later this year as it agrees to distribute $500 million to people affected by its bread price-fixing scheme.

The settlements will be paid out in several ways. In 2018, $96 million was already paid out in the form of $25 Loblaws gift cards. It’s still undetermined how Canadians will get their hands on a chunk of the remaining $404 million, but it is slated to go out around the end of October.

According to a report in The Globe and Mail, Canadians won’t have to produce a receipt to get a slice of the settlement money, but they likely will need to sign a document claiming that they bought bread between 2015 and 2018. The report also notes that people who got a $25 gift card in 2018 are still eligible for the larger chunk of the settlement coming later this year.

Source: The Globe and Mail

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Business

Freedom Mobile expands to 50 more towns in B.C. and Alberta

Business

Global IT outage disrupts airports, banks, healthcare and more

Business

Rogers/Fido boosts connection fees to an eye-watering $70

Business

Canada’s industry minister wants Competition Bureau to look into digital wallets

Comments