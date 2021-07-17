Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [July 12-18]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.

We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films — as well as other notable streaming service news — that fall into this category when applicable.

Amazon Prime Video

A Quiet Place Part II

After releasing in May without any streaming option (leaving provinces without indoor movie theatres out of luck outside of drive-ins), Paramount’s horror sequel is finally available to watch at home.

Once again written and directed by John Krasinski (The Office), A Quiet Place Part II follows Evelyn and her three children as they continue to fight to survive — this time alongside an old family friend.

A Quiet Place Part II stars Emily Blunt (Sicario), Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Millicent Simmonds (Andi Mack) and Noah Jupe (Ford v. Ferrari).

Original theatrical release date: May 28th, 2021

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 13th, 2021

Genre: Horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Stream A Quiet Place Part II here.

Apple TV+

Schmigadoon! [Apple Original]

A struggling couple goes on a backpacking trip to help save their relationship, only to come across a magical and musical town that they can’t leave without finding true love.

Schmigadoon! was created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio (Despicable Me) and stars Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele) and Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live).

It’s worth noting that the series was filmed in Vancouver.

Apple TV+ Canada release date: July 16th, 2021 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Musical comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (about 30 minutes each)

Stream Schmigadoon! here.

Crave

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes

This series expands on Ronan Farrow’s podcast and book about whistleblowers, journalists, private investigators and other sources to expose Harvey Weinstein and other predators.

Directors Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato (HBO’s Carrie Fisher: Wishful Drinking) add to Farrow’s original reporting with new footage, photos, audiotapes and more.

Crave release date: July 12, 2021 (first two episodes, new episodes every Monday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (around 24-30 minutes each)

Stream Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes here.

The End

Three generations of a family deal with different obsessions: figuring how to die with dignity, how to live without dignity, and how to make it count.

The End was created by Samantha Strauss (Dance Academy) and stars Harriet Walter (Succession) and Frances O’Connor (The Missing).

Crave release date: July 18th, 2021 (first two episodes, new episodes every Sunday)

Genre: Dark comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stream The End here.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan

This prequel to Starz’s Power series explores the early years of Kanan Stark, the character originally played by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Raising Kanan was created by Sascha Penn (Creed II) and stars Mekai Curtis (Girl Meets World), Patina Miller (Madam Secretary). Omar Epps (House) and Hailey Kilgore (Respect).

Crave release date: July 18th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Sunday)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 11 episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Power Book III: Raising Kanan here.

Disney+

McCartney 3,2,1 [Star Original]

Music producer Rick Rubin sits down for a one-on-one conversation with famed singer-songwriter Paul McCartney.

Rubin and McCartney cover a variety of topics, including McCartney’s time with The Beatles, his 50-plus years as a solo artist and how personal relationships impacted their iconic songs.

Disney+ release date: July 16th, 2021

Genre: Music documentary

Runtime: Seven episodes (27 to 31 minutes each)

Stream McCartney 3,2,1 here.

This week in Disney+ news: Marvel has confirmed that Loki will return for a second season.

Netflix

Gunpowder Milkshake

A young assassin teams up with her mother and her former sidekicks to save a young girl.

Gunpowder Milkshake was co-written and directed by Navot Papushado and stars Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Carla Gugino (Gerald’s Game), Angela Bassett (Black Panther), Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians) and Paul Giamatti (Billions).

Netflix Canada release date: July 14th, 2021

Genre: Action

Runtime: 1 hour, 54 minutes

Stream Gunpowder Milkshake here.

Heist [Netflix Original]

This docuseries examines the extraordinary heists that regular people nearly pulled off, including a $3.1 million armoured truck robbery and the world’s most expensive bourbon.

Netflix Canada release date: July 16th, 2021

Genre: True crime documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (41 to 49 minutes each)

Stream Heist here.

Johnny Test [Netflix Original]

The hit Cartoon Network series has been revived for Netflix, offering up new adventures for Johnny, his dog and his supergenius sisters.

Johnny Test creator Scott Fellows has returned for the revival, as has original Johnny voice actor James Arnold Taylor.

It’s worth noting that the series was produced by Vancouver-based WildBrain (The Snoopy Show).

Netflix Canada release date: July 16th, 2021

Genre: True crime documentary

Runtime: 20 episodes (14 minutes each)

Stream Johnny Test here. It’s worth noting that the original series is also streaming on Netflix.

Never Have I Ever (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

Devi finds herself caught in a love triangle between Paxton and Ben, as well as new drama with her mother

Never Have I Ever was created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher (The Mindy Project) and stars Mississauga, Ontario’s own Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (returning in her breakout role), Jaren Lewison (Tag), Darren Barnett (American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules) and Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of).

Netflix Canada release date: July 15th, 2021

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (28 to 32 minutes each)

Stream Never Have I Ever here.

Premium video on demand (PVOD)

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Nearly 25 years after the Michael Jordan-led Space Jam, Warner Bros. is back with another NBA-Looney Tunes crossover.

This time, the focus is on basketball legend LeBron James, who must team up with the Tunes in the Warner Bros. ‘ServerVerse’ to save his son from an evil AI.

Space Jam: A New Legacy was directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Barbershop: The Next Cut) and stars James as a fictionalized version of himself, Don Cheadle (the Iron Man series) and Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery) in live-action roles, Looney Tunes veterans Jeff Bergman and Toronto’s own Eric Bauza as most of the Tunes, and Zendaya (Euphoria) as Lola Bunny.

Canadian PVOD release date: July 16th, 2021 (same day as theatres)

Genre: Live-action/animated sports comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes

Space Jam: A New Legacy can be rented for $24.99 on iTunes and Google Play and $25.99 on the Cineplex Store.

