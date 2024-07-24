New on Netflix Canada: August 2024

In August 2024, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, including Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1, The Umbrella Academy: Season 4, Rebel Moon Part One and Two Director’s Cut, Terminator Zero and more. Coming Soon The Frog (KR) — Netflix Series

Kengan Ashura: Season 2: Part 2 (JP) — Netflix August 1st A Good Girl’s Guide — Netflix Series

Borderless Fog (ID) — Netflix Film

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3 (JP) — Netflix Anime

Love is Blind: Mexico (MX) — Netflix Series

Mon Laferte, te amo (CL) — Netflix Documentary

Unstable: Season 2 — Netflix Series

50 First Dates

Ace Ventura: Pet Detectives

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Beverly Hills Ninja

The Blue Lagoon

Children Ruin Everything: Season 3

Downtown Abbey: A New Era

Firestarter

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color

How to Be Single

Kicking & Screaming

Lost in Translation

Mad Men: Seasons 1-7

Stand by Me August 2nd E.T the Extra-Terrestrial

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (IN) — Netflix Documentary

Rebel Moon — Part One: Director’s Cut — Netflix Film

Rebel Moon — Part Two: Director’s Cut — Netflix Film

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie — Netflix Family August 3rd Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats — Netflix Comedy August 5th Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 10 — Netflix Family August 6th The Influencer (KR) — Netflix Series

Rising Impact: Season 2 (JP) — Netflix Anime August 7th Lolo and the Kid (PH) — Netflix Film

Love is Blind: UK (GB) — Netflix Series August 8th Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Shahmaran: Season 2 (TR) — Netflix Series

The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 — Netflix Series August 9th Blue Ribbon Baking Championship — Netflix Series

Inside the Mind of a Dog — Netflix Documentary

Love, Rosie

Mission: Cross (KR) — Netflix Film

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (IN) — Netflix Film August 10th Lady Bird

Romance in the House (KR) — Netflix Series August 13th Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special — Netflix Comedy Special August 14th Daughters — Netflix Documentary

The Woman King

Worst Ex Ever — Netflix Documentary August 15th Backyard Wilderness

Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1 — Netflix Series

Gladiator

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mission: Impossible II

The Other Woman August 16th Happy Gilmore

I can’t live without you (AR) — Netflix Film

Lucy

Unbroken

The Union — Netflix Film August 17th Love Next Door (KR) — Netflix Series

Pixels August 19th CoComelon Lane: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Straight Outta Compton August 20th Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry — Netflix Comedy Special

Terror Tuesday: Extreme (TH) — Netflix Series

Untold: The Murder of Air McNair — Netflix Documentary August 21st The Accident (MX) — Netflix Series

Back to 15: Back to 18 (BR) — Netflix Series

Nice Girl (FR) — Netflix Film

Pop Star Academy: Katseye — Netflix Documentary

Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War — Netflix Documentary August 22nd Baby Fever: Season 2 (DK) — Netflix Series

GG Precinct (TW) — Netflix Series

Hit Man

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie (JP) — Netflix Anime

Secret Lives of Orangutans (GB) — Netflix Documentary August 23rd Incoming — Netflix Film

Tòkunbò (NG) — Netflix Film August 26th How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days August 27th Untold: Sign Stealer — Netflix Documentary August 28th Untamed Royals (MX) — Netflix Film August 29th Chastity High (JP) — Netflix Series

Kaos (GB) — Netflix Series

Represent: Season 2 (FR) — Netflix Series

Terminator Zero (JP) — Netflix Anime August 30th A-List to Playlist (KR) — Netflix Series

Breathless (ES) — Netflix Series

the Deliverance — Netflix Film

(Un)lucky Sisters (AR) — Netflix Film Leaving Netflix Scream (August 1st)

Don’t Worry Darling (August 6th)

The Devil Wears Prada (August 6th)

Despicable Me (August 8th)

Despicable Me 2 (August 8th)

Despicable Me 3 (August 8th)

The Alienist (August 9th)

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness (August 9th)

Jurassic Park (August 15th)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (August 15th)

Jurassic Park III (August 15th)

Bridesmaid (August 31st)

