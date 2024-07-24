fbpx
Streaming

New on Netflix Canada: August 2024

Emily in Paris and the Umbrella Academy are back!

Dean Daley
Jul 24, 202411:09 AM EDT 0 comments

In August 2024, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, including Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1, The Umbrella Academy: Season 4, Rebel Moon Part One and Two Director’s Cut, Terminator Zero and more.

Coming Soon

  • The Frog (KR) — Netflix Series 
  • Kengan Ashura: Season 2: Part 2 (JP) — Netflix

August 1st

  • A Good Girl’s Guide — Netflix Series
  • Borderless Fog (ID) — Netflix Film 
  • From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3 (JP) — Netflix Anime 
  • Love is Blind: Mexico (MX) — Netflix Series
  • Mon Laferte, te amo (CL) — Netflix Documentary 
  • Unstable: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • 50 First Dates
  • Ace Ventura: Pet Detectives
  • Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
  • Beverly Hills Ninja
  • The Blue Lagoon
  • Children Ruin Everything: Season 3
  • Downtown Abbey: A New Era
  • Firestarter
  • Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color
  • How to Be Single
  • Kicking & Screaming
  • Lost in Translation
  • Mad Men: Seasons 1-7
  • Stand by Me

August 2nd

  • E.T the Extra-Terrestrial
  • Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (IN) — Netflix Documentary 
  • Rebel Moon — Part One: Director’s Cut — Netflix Film 
  • Rebel Moon — Part Two: Director’s Cut — Netflix Film 
  • Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie — Netflix Family 

August 3rd

  • Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats — Netflix Comedy 

August 5th

  • Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 10 — Netflix Family 

August 6th

  • The Influencer (KR) — Netflix Series 
  • Rising Impact: Season 2 (JP) — Netflix Anime 

August 7th

  • Lolo and the Kid (PH) — Netflix Film 
  • Love is Blind: UK (GB) — Netflix Series

August 8th

  • Kingsman: The Golden Circle
  • Kingsman: The Secret Service
  • Shahmaran: Season 2 (TR) — Netflix Series
  • The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 — Netflix Series

August 9th

  • Blue Ribbon Baking Championship — Netflix Series
  • Inside the Mind of a Dog — Netflix Documentary 
  • Love, Rosie
  • Mission: Cross (KR) — Netflix Film 
  • Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (IN) — Netflix Film 

August 10th

  • Lady Bird
  • Romance in the House (KR) — Netflix Series

August 13th

  • Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special — Netflix Comedy Special 

August 14th

  • Daughters — Netflix Documentary 
  • The Woman King
  • Worst Ex Ever — Netflix Documentary 

August 15th

  • Backyard Wilderness
  • Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1 — Netflix Series
  • Gladiator
  • Lost: Seasons 1-6
  • Mission: Impossible
  • Mission: Impossible – Fallout
  • Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
  • Mission: Impossible II
  • The Other Woman

August 16th

  • Happy Gilmore
  • I can’t live without you (AR) — Netflix Film 
  • Lucy
  • Unbroken
  • The Union — Netflix Film 

August 17th

  • Love Next Door (KR) — Netflix Series
  • Pixels

August 19th

  • CoComelon Lane: Season 3 — Netflix Family 
  • Straight Outta Compton

August 20th

  • Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry — Netflix Comedy Special 
  • Terror Tuesday: Extreme (TH) — Netflix Series
  • Untold: The Murder of Air McNair — Netflix Documentary 

August 21st

  • The Accident (MX) — Netflix Series
  • Back to 15: Back to 18 (BR) — Netflix Series 
  • Nice Girl (FR) — Netflix Film 
  • Pop Star Academy: Katseye — Netflix Documentary 
  • Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War — Netflix Documentary 

August 22nd

  • Baby Fever: Season 2 (DK) — Netflix Series
  • GG Precinct (TW) — Netflix Series
  • Hit Man
  • Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie (JP) — Netflix Anime 
  • Secret Lives of Orangutans (GB) — Netflix Documentary 

August 23rd

  • Incoming — Netflix Film 
  • Tòkunbò (NG) — Netflix Film 

August 26th

  • How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

August 27th

  • Untold: Sign Stealer — Netflix Documentary 

August 28th

  • Untamed Royals (MX) — Netflix Film 

August 29th

  • Chastity High (JP) — Netflix Series
  • Kaos (GB) — Netflix Series
  • Represent: Season 2 (FR) — Netflix Series
  • Terminator Zero (JP) — Netflix Anime 

August 30th

  • A-List to Playlist (KR) — Netflix Series
  • Breathless (ES) — Netflix Series
  • the Deliverance — Netflix Film 
  • (Un)lucky Sisters (AR) — Netflix Film 

Leaving Netflix

  • Scream (August 1st)
  • Don’t Worry Darling (August 6th)
  • The Devil Wears Prada (August 6th)
  • Despicable Me (August 8th)
  • Despicable Me 2 (August 8th)
  • Despicable Me 3 (August 8th)
  • The Alienist (August 9th)
  • The Alienist: Angel of Darkness (August 9th)
  • Jurassic Park (August 15th)
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park (August 15th)
  • Jurassic Park III (August 15th)
  • Bridesmaid (August 31st)

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Streaming

Prime Video rolls out ‘improved streaming experience’ globally

Streaming

Apple reportedly reducing TV+ spend after $20 billion content investment

News

B.C. production Shōgun leads 2024 Emmys with 25 nominations

Streaming

Severance Season 2 finally gets a release date, but we’ll have to wait until 2025

Comments