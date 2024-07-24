New on Netflix Canada: August 2024

In August 2024, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, including Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1, The Umbrella Academy: Season 4, Rebel Moon Part One and Two Director’s Cut, Terminator Zero and more.
Coming Soon
- The Frog (KR) — Netflix Series
- Kengan Ashura: Season 2: Part 2 (JP) — Netflix
August 1st
- A Good Girl’s Guide — Netflix Series
- Borderless Fog (ID) — Netflix Film
- From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3 (JP) — Netflix Anime
- Love is Blind: Mexico (MX) — Netflix Series
- Mon Laferte, te amo (CL) — Netflix Documentary
- Unstable: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- 50 First Dates
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detectives
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- Beverly Hills Ninja
- The Blue Lagoon
- Children Ruin Everything: Season 3
- Downtown Abbey: A New Era
- Firestarter
- Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color
- How to Be Single
- Kicking & Screaming
- Lost in Translation
- Mad Men: Seasons 1-7
- Stand by Me
August 2nd
- E.T the Extra-Terrestrial
- Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (IN) — Netflix Documentary
- Rebel Moon — Part One: Director’s Cut — Netflix Film
- Rebel Moon — Part Two: Director’s Cut — Netflix Film
- Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie — Netflix Family
August 3rd
- Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats — Netflix Comedy
August 5th
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 10 — Netflix Family
August 6th
- The Influencer (KR) — Netflix Series
- Rising Impact: Season 2 (JP) — Netflix Anime
August 7th
- Lolo and the Kid (PH) — Netflix Film
- Love is Blind: UK (GB) — Netflix Series
August 8th
- Kingsman: The Golden Circle
- Kingsman: The Secret Service
- Shahmaran: Season 2 (TR) — Netflix Series
- The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 — Netflix Series
August 9th
- Blue Ribbon Baking Championship — Netflix Series
- Inside the Mind of a Dog — Netflix Documentary
- Love, Rosie
- Mission: Cross (KR) — Netflix Film
- Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (IN) — Netflix Film
August 10th
- Lady Bird
- Romance in the House (KR) — Netflix Series
August 13th
- Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special — Netflix Comedy Special
August 14th
- Daughters — Netflix Documentary
- The Woman King
- Worst Ex Ever — Netflix Documentary
August 15th
- Backyard Wilderness
- Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1 — Netflix Series
- Gladiator
- Lost: Seasons 1-6
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
- Mission: Impossible II
- The Other Woman
August 16th
- Happy Gilmore
- I can’t live without you (AR) — Netflix Film
- Lucy
- Unbroken
- The Union — Netflix Film
August 17th
- Love Next Door (KR) — Netflix Series
- Pixels
August 19th
- CoComelon Lane: Season 3 — Netflix Family
- Straight Outta Compton
August 20th
- Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry — Netflix Comedy Special
- Terror Tuesday: Extreme (TH) — Netflix Series
- Untold: The Murder of Air McNair — Netflix Documentary
August 21st
- The Accident (MX) — Netflix Series
- Back to 15: Back to 18 (BR) — Netflix Series
- Nice Girl (FR) — Netflix Film
- Pop Star Academy: Katseye — Netflix Documentary
- Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War — Netflix Documentary
August 22nd
- Baby Fever: Season 2 (DK) — Netflix Series
- GG Precinct (TW) — Netflix Series
- Hit Man
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie (JP) — Netflix Anime
- Secret Lives of Orangutans (GB) — Netflix Documentary
August 23rd
- Incoming — Netflix Film
- Tòkunbò (NG) — Netflix Film
August 26th
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
August 27th
- Untold: Sign Stealer — Netflix Documentary
August 28th
- Untamed Royals (MX) — Netflix Film
August 29th
- Chastity High (JP) — Netflix Series
- Kaos (GB) — Netflix Series
- Represent: Season 2 (FR) — Netflix Series
- Terminator Zero (JP) — Netflix Anime
August 30th
- A-List to Playlist (KR) — Netflix Series
- Breathless (ES) — Netflix Series
- the Deliverance — Netflix Film
- (Un)lucky Sisters (AR) — Netflix Film
Leaving Netflix
- Scream (August 1st)
- Don’t Worry Darling (August 6th)
- The Devil Wears Prada (August 6th)
- Despicable Me (August 8th)
- Despicable Me 2 (August 8th)
- Despicable Me 3 (August 8th)
- The Alienist (August 9th)
- The Alienist: Angel of Darkness (August 9th)
- Jurassic Park (August 15th)
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park (August 15th)
- Jurassic Park III (August 15th)
- Bridesmaid (August 31st)
