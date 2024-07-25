Crave reveals new original docuseries on the Montreal Canadiens

Bell has unveiled a new docuseries called The Rebuild: Inside the Montreal Canadiens, which will begin streaming on Crave on September 18th.

Produced in partnership with Montreal-based Fair Play, the eight-part series offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Quebec hockey team during its recent 2023-2024 season. The series will offer close-ups with players, coaches, executives and more, including Nick Suzuki, Cole Caulfield, Mike Matheson and Juraj Slafkovsky.

The Rebuild: Inside the Montreal Canadiens will be available in both French and English, with Toronto TV host George Stroumboulopoulos narrating the latter version.

It’s worth noting that another NHL docuseries about the Toronto Maple Leafs, All or Nothing, is streaming on Prime Video Canada.

Image credit: Bell/Fair Play

Source: Crave