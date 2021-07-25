Lenovo’s Smart Tab M8 8″ is 23% off for today only

Buy at Best Buy Canada for $129.99 (save $40).
Outside of Apple’s locked-in product ecosystem—where you pay a premium for predictable quality—the world of Android tablets can be hit or miss. Some have stunning builds with laggy performance, while others perform well but feel poorly constructed.
Luckily, Lenovo’s Smart Tab M8 8″ both feels and functions like a higher-end tablet, and it boasts features that reach way beyond its price range, like the all-important Google Assistant integration, stereo speakers, facial recognition, and enough RAM (2GB) for basic tablet tasks like reading, surfing, social media, and some casual gaming. But its best feature might be the 5,000mAh battery, which can stream HD videos for more than 23 hours before a quick two-hour recharge in the M8’s included dock. The metal casing also makes the tablet feel much more expensive than it is.
That makes it one of the smartest buys on the low-cost side of the tablet market. And for today only, you can get it for $129.99 (save $40) as part of Best Buy Canada’s Back to School event.
